Riverside County sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of raping department volunteer

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend, accused of raping a woman who volunteered with the department.

Deputy Alexander Vanny, 33, is an eight-year veteran most recently assigned to the Hemet station. Jail records show he was arrested Saturday and released Sunday on $1 million bail.

He was booked on suspicion of three felony counts: rape, kidnapping to commit a sexual offense, and forced oral copulation.

The investigation began Friday when the volunteer confided in a deputy that she'd been assaulted by Vanny, Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Kelleher said in a press release.

The investigation found evidence of the assault, Kelleher added without elaborating. Vanny, who was hired in May 2016, was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the investigation.

The department's press release said: "The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office condemns any form of misconduct involving its personnel on or off duty and remains resolute in its commitment to deterring and preventing such behavior. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office will employ all necessary measures to ensure employees are held to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism."

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Sheriff's deputy accused of rape in Riverside County, California