Riverside County man performed traffic stops as a fake officer, authorities say

A Riverside County man was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly performed traffic stops unlawfully.

In a news release, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were investigating reports of a man performing traffic stops in Canyon Lake on Thursday, while driving a vehicle similar to a police patrol sedan. Surveillance video showed a white Crown Victoria sedan conducting a stop using emergency lights fixed to the car’s roof.

The man showed a victim a badge reading “agent” and “California.”

Deputies later located the man, identified as 70-year-old Canyon Lake resident Steven Sawhill, and found fraudulent identification cards and a badge. He was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer, false imprisonment and vehicle code violations related to possession of emergency lights.

If you, or anyone you know, has been a victim of similar circumstances, contact Deputy Stacey at the Riverside Sheriff’s Lake Elsinore Station at 951-245–3300.

