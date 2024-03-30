Riverside County man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping woman

A man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman in Riverside County and made her drive him in her vehicle, police said.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received reports about an apparent kidnapping in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest around 1:16 a.m. Friday. A woman, authorities said, was forced to drive a man from her home to the city of Riverside.

The woman managed to escape and contact Riverside police.

The man, 32-year-old Maurice Gamble, was found and arrested in the area of Canyon Ridge Road and Laurel Drive in Riverside. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment and several weapons charges.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Deputy Torres at the Lake Mathews Station at 951–272–5600.

