Riverside County Board of Supervisors' salary hikes are staggering

Taxpayers may do a double-take after learning that the Riverside County Board of Supervisors tentatively approved double-digit pay hikes for themselves and five other Riverside County elected officials.

Deciding to give oneself an 19-28% raise as an elected official is simply put: absurd.

Under the tentatively approved salary regime:

Each Board of Supervisors member ‒ except Kevin Jeffries ‒ is to receive a 19% pay increase, with members’ annual salaries going from $190,783 to $226,359;

District Attorney Mike Hestrin’s salary will go from $273,463 to $351,481, a 28% hike;

Sheriff Chad Bianco’s salary will go from $273,463 to $347,771, a 27% jump;

and Assessor- Clerk-Recorder Peter Aldana’s annual pay will go from $195,191 to $247,859, a 27% raise.

The latter adjustment will also be granted, at the same exact amount, to Auditor-Controller Ben Benoit and Treasurer-Tax Collector Matthew Jennings.

To put those pay increases into perspective:

The federal pay raise for civilian employees in 2024 was 4.7% to 5.7%.

Gov. Gavin Newson, as of Dec. 2023, makes $234,101 for his role as governor, according to the California Citizens Compensation Commission.

Riverside County’s median family household income in 2021 was $79,024, according to the 2023-24 budget.

County Executive Officer Jeffrey A. Van Wagenen, Jr. wrote in the fiscal year 2023-24 adopted budget “CEO message:”

“The long-term economic forecast remains unclear, and we are beginning to see local revenue growth slow and flatten. We are keenly aware of the potential local ramifications stemming from the State of California's projected budget deficit, recognizing the significant implications it may have on our community's well-being and progress.”

The budget represents $8.6 billion in total spending, a net increase of 15.3% or $1.1 billion over last year’s adopted budget.

Are the raises going to be factored into the adopted budget in small print? Perhaps as an addendum?

Board Chairman Chuck Washington admitted it was “awkward” to vote for a pay hike for one’s self. “But I think it’s reasonable to make sure elected officials are not being punished because we’re afraid to make tough political decisions,” he said.

Since when is giving oneself a large raise a tough political decision – particularly when none of the board of supervisors are up for reelection this year.

Setting an example for the rest of the county employees of the bosses getting 28% pay raise doesn't look good when other county employees get the 2024 cost of living adjustment of 4%.

It’s egregious.

These raises will also result in significant additional future retirement benefit obligations on the backs of county taxpayers for years to come. In other words, their benefits will continue as taxpayer expenses.

Kudos to Supervisor Kevin Jeffries, the most senior member of the board, who opposed the hikes, and has consistently refused for himself since first elected in 2012, making him the lowest paid of the entire board. Even though he is retiring this year, he still stood by his conviction that the increase is a “terrible mistake.”

“As I’ve said repeatedly, I don’t think anybody needs to take a vow of poverty to serve as an elected official,” Jeffries said. “But it is a choice to serve as an elected official, it is a choice to enter the political arena, and I would prefer that we try and remain somewhat conservative in how we pat ourselves on the back with pay raises.” And we agree, it's time for the other supervisors to follow in Jeffries footsteps.

If approved at the board’s June 4 meeting, the supervisors’ salary hikes would take effect in 60 days, and the other officials’ hikes would take effect in 30 days, putting the increases collectively within the 2024-25 fiscal year, at a total cost of $812,501.

With a hefty pay increase, let’s hope each of the recipients guarantee that they'll make proportionately better “tough political” decisions as they avoid a vow of poverty with taxpayer dollars.

