Rivers 'dying' due to sewage discharges

Raw sewage is sometimes discharged into waterways after heavy rain

Rivers are "dying in front of our eyes" as a result of sewage discharges, a riverkeeper has warned.

Sam Marshall, who looks after a stretch of the River Kennet at the Chilton Estate in Hungerford, Berkshire, said he was "massively" worried about the future of the river.

Thames Water has been under fire recently over the amount of sewage being discharged into rivers - a figure that has quadrupled in the past year.

The company said it was "regularly" monitoring the river's water quality and that it has plans to upgrade sewers to "reduce the need for overflows during wet weather".

Mr Marshall said the sewage being discharged into the River Kennet, which is a designated site of special scientific interest, amounted to a "reckless endangerment" of the river.

He said areas with this classification should not be "intentionally or recklessly" damaged, have any features destroyed or any wildlife disturbed.

"The sewage coming in, is doing all of that, all the time," he said.

He said plants, the river bed and the weeds are all covered in "a blanket of sewage fungus", starving invertebrates as well as larger species such as swans.

Sewage flooding has been an ongoing issue in Berkshire. One Newbury resident, who has had sewage coming up into his garden for 10 weeks, has been told the problem could take years to fix.

Heavy rainfall also caused sewage problems in Cookham, and residents of the village of Lambourn reported sewage coming up through manhole covers.

Thames Water said it was "committed" to stopping sewage discharges and that it had plans to upgrade over 250 sewage treatment works and sewers.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said sewage discharges were "unacceptable", adding it was "holding polluters to account" by consulting on capping water bosses' bonuses, increasing inspections and "fast-tracking" investment.

