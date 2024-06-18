RiverLink toll charges are going up. Here’s by how much

RiverLink, the company in charge of tolling between Louisville and Southern Indiana, is increasing toll prices starting on July 1 for three of the bridges connecting the two states, according to a release.

The new rates will be in effect until June 30 of next year and range between $2.61 and $15.61, depending on the vehicle size and whether the driver has a prepaid account and transponder or not.

"Drivers in passenger vehicles with transponders and prepaid accounts in good standing save 50% ($2.61) per crossing," the release stated.

New toll rates going into effect on July 1, 2024. Tolling applies to the Abraham Lincoln Bridge on Interstate 65, the Kennedy Bridge on I-65 and the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Annual toll rates are determined through a 2013 resolution between Kentucky and Indiana. The rates are adjusted by 2.5%, unless the inflation rate is higher, based on the Consumer Price Index. The CPI used for 2024's rate increases was 3.4%, according to the release.

How much are RiverLink tolls going up by in 2024?

Here are the new toll rates:

Prepaid account and transponder

Passenger vehicle: $2.61

Medium vehicle: $6.52

Large vehicle: $13.00

Prepaid account and no transponder

Passenger vehicle: $3.92

Medium vehicle: $7.81

Large vehicle: $14.29

Pay by mail/pay by plate

Passenger vehicle: $5.22

Medium vehicle: $9.11

Large vehicle: $15.61

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: RiverLink toll rates set to increase on July 1