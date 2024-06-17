Riverkeeper's longtime captain John Lipscomb retires after 24 years protecting the Hudson

OSSINING ‒ John Lipscomb, Riverkeeper's longtime patrol boat captain and vice president for advocacy, retires this month after 24 years keeping watch over the Hudson. He's remaining on the river, though, as he helps transition to the next boat captain, Luis Melendez, an experienced educator and vessel operator.

“The Riverkeeper community is grateful to Boat Captain John Lipscomb for his unwavering and deeply felt commitment to the Hudson," Riverkeeper President and Hudson Riverkeeper Tracy Brown said. "If the river could talk, it would surely echo these sentiments tenfold."

John Lipscomb, boat captain and vice president of advocacy for Riverkeeper, gives a tour of the Kingston area on the Hudson River Oct. 25, 2023, which would be affected by the Coast Guard's decision to redefine the restricted "Port of New York" region for the placement of anchorages for barges in the Hudson. This plan was fought and legislated against earlier.

The patrol board captain helms Riverkeeper's fleet, recently expanded to three: the R. Ian Fletcher, a 36-foot wooden vessel similar to a lobster boat; the Bob Boyle, a floating lab of sorts, that can provide real-time water quality testing results; and a smaller, unmarked boat that's used to access narrow tributaries or for surveillance.

The Bob Boyle launches: How Riverkeeper's newest boat keeps an eye on Hudson, just like its namesake did

Riverkeeper vessels cover some 4,000 miles a year, from the Upper Hudson and Mohawk River to New York Harbor, Throgs Neck and the Verrazano Narrows, keeping tabs on the river and using science and law to protect the fragile estuary and drinking water resource for tens of thousands of New Yorkers.

And for fans of Batu, the yellow Lab who's accompanied Lipscomb on many a river journey, the friendly dog "retires" too with his owner.

The John Lipscomb file

Lipscomb has patrolled the Hudson since 2000.

For scofflaws, his watchdog work led to enforcement, plus millions of dollars in fees and fines. For communities along the Hudson, Lipscomb has helped revive a precious recreational resource.

In 2008, Lipscomb founded Riverkeeper’s water quality monitoring program.

John Lipscomb, boat captain and vice president of advocacy for Riverkeeper, and his dog Batu, after a boat ride on the Hudson River in the Kingston area Oct. 25, 2023, which would be affected by the Coast Guard's decision to redefine the restricted "Port of New York" region for the placement of anchorages for barges in the Hudson. This plan was fought and legislated against earlier.

Lipscomb has been out on the river to raise alarms about potential and actual harmful exposures, from sewage spills to polluted runoff. He's played an integral role in Riverkeeper's various campaigns, from monitoring river protections during the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement project to keeping tabs on pollution and environmental damage from the former Indian Point nuclear power plants.

His expertise on how to balance the Hudson's role as a working river and an environmental treasure has helped shape policy. That includes the fight against industrial anchorage expansion.

Meet Luis Melendez

Melendez joined Riverkeeper this month.

He has worked with New York Harbor School and Billion Oyster Project, which works on restoring New York Harbor's oyster habitat and leads educational initiatives about the key role the reefs play in protecting from storm damage and preserving ecological balance.

Melendez was chief dockmaster at Dyckman Marina for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation until taking over as Riverkeeper captain.

Luis Melendez has been named patrol boat captain for Riverkeeper, the environmental organization that protects the Hudson announced in June 2024.

He knows New York Harbor waterways and has experience piloting a wide variety of vessels.

“This is a chance to merge my lifelong passion for our local waterways with my extensive experience navigating and restoring them," Melendez said in a statement. "I can't wait to embark on this journey, working alongside like-minded individuals dedicated to leaving our waters better than we found them.”

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Riverkeeper John Lipscomb retires after 24 years protecting Hudson