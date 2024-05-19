Riverdale High School Class of 2024 graduates; see the festivities in dozens of photos

Riverdale High School Class of 2024 graduated Saturday at Alico Arena at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.

The approximately 440 seniors at the Fort Myers high school were among about 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

The school moved to its current location - on Buckingham Road - in 1972.

The school's mascot is the Raider Man, and the colors are garnet and gold.

See dozens of photos of their ceremony and celebration:

