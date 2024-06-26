River Road to close tonight in Upper Bucks County. What you need to know

A large section of Route 32 will close tonight for sinkhole repairs, says PennDOT

Parts of River Road in Upper Bucks County will be closed beginning Wednesday night for sinkhole repairs.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the closure will span between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Bridgeton Hill Road in Nockamixon and Bridgeton townships.

During the repairs, motorists will be directed to use Bridgeton Hill Road/Marienstein Road and Route 611. Local access will be maintained, PennDOT announced. Drivers are advised to allow extra time and caution while traveling near the work area.

Additionally, PennDOT announced that the road will be closed throughout the duration of the sinkhole repairs until the road can be safely reopened.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: River Road in Nockamixon and Bridgeton to close for sinkhole repair