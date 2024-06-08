River Ranch Complex fire shows signs of more containment, officials monitoring

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The River Ranch Complex fire that began on Wednesday, destroying 4,500 acres of land in Polk County is near-complete containment, according to the Florida Forest Service.

On Saturday, officials said they are continuing to monitor existing containment lines, installing new lines, and improving the ones already put in. They have eight tractor and plow units, three heavy tractors, eight brush trucks, and nearly 10 personnel on the scene.

Division A is reporting 90% containment, while Division B is reporting 75% containment.

“Division B is still showing some active burning with our crews still working on more containment lines,” Forest Area Supervisor Pete Lewis said. “Our personnel have been putting in some long hours trying to protect property, and our lines are holding due to their dedication.”

According to personnel with the Department of Agriculture, the investigation is expected to take several weeks due to the size of the fire.

Parts of County Road 630 and Highway 60 may be shut down due to changing smoke conditions, advising drivers to use caution.

The Florida Forest Service asks residents to be cautious with activities involving any open flames or activities that cause sparks including welding and grinding. For additional wildlife safety information, visit BeWildlifeReadyFl.com.

