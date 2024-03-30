River Park disturbances: what is being done to avoid them?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Management at River Park in Fresno say they have been taking measures to avoid further disturbances there following an incident earlier this week.

On Tuesday evening, officers dispersed a group of teenagers who were causing a disturbance at the shopping center during Spring Break.

According to the Fresno Police Department, on Tuesday a large gathering of juveniles was reported to officers. An assault was also reported. The incident prompted officers to respond and disperse the juveniles.

Due to the size of the crowd in Tuesday’s incident, security were forced to call on the Fresno Police Department for assistance.

River Park officials say they have added extra security and officers with the Fresno Police Department on weekends to help ensure the site remains safe for everyone going forward.

