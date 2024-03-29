River levels rise with rain and snowmelt

Mar. 29—As the rain continues Friday in Maine, the National Weather Service expects river levels to rise due to snowmelt and runoff.

Light snow accumulations are possible in the mountains and may make for slick travel.

Winds are forecast to increase Friday evening as the low pressure system departs. The strongest gusts are expected Saturday.

The forecast also calls for mostly dry conditions Saturday through Monday before the next weather system arrives as early as Tuesday.

