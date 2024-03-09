River Action offers Eddy Scholarships

In conjunction with its annual Eddy Awards, River Action is offering Eddy Scholarships to students with a commitment to environmental interests, according to a news release. These scholarships were initiated with funding from a family foundation. This year they are being additionally funded by Janet and Norm Moline.

(riveraction.org)

Created in 2019, the scholarships award students who embody the spirit of the Eddy Awards, going against the current to get things done, and who are majoring or minoring in an environment-related field at a college or university, or if currently a senior in high school, are planning to include a focus on an environment-related field in their college or university studies beginning in the summer or fall of 2024.

Three Eddy Scholarships of $1,000 each will be granted based on the character, academic standing, school and community involvement, and career goals of applicants.

Preference will be given to those students who will be attending a college or university in the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois.

Application deadline is March 22, 2024. Applicants will be interviewed in the final round of the selection process.

Scholarships will be awarded during the Eddy Award Ceremony at River Action’s annual Fish & Fire dinner on May 2, 2024, at the Waterfront Event Center, 2021 State Street, Bettendorf. Visit here to complete the online scholarship application. Call 563-322-2969 for more information.

River Action launched the Eddy Awards in 2000 to recognize well-designed undertakings and environmental programs with far reaching effects on the health of the river, and cultural programs that celebrate the industry, history or art of the Mississippi River. The award is named “Eddy” in order to recognize especially courageous efforts that “go against the current” to get things done.

