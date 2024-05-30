Deadly end to Mexico campaign as local candidate shot

Will Grant - Mexico correspondent and Chris Cooney - BBC News
Forensic experts investigate the area where the candidate for mayor of Coyuca de Benítez, José Alfredo Cabrera Barrientos, was shot to death in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, 29 May 2024.
The leading candidates in Mexico's presidential election have held their final campaign rallies ahead of the vote on Sunday.

The campaign has been wracked by violence and in the latest incident, a mayoral candidate was shot dead as he was closing his campaign in Guerrero state.

On the national level, either Claudia Sheinbaum, a close ally of left-wing incumbent Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, or Xóchitl Gálvez, a former senator for the country's main centre-right party, is almost certain to become the country's first female leader.

Ms Sheinbaum, the clear favourite, told a crowd in Mexico City's central Zócalo Square that Mexico had "changed profoundly for the better” since President Obrador was elected in 2018.

"I'm clear that my obligation is to take Mexico along the path of peace, security, democracy, freedom and justice," she said.

Challenger Ms Gálvez, who has criticised President Obrador for the prevalence of organised crime in the country, held her closing event in the northern city of Monterrey.

"You are going to have the bravest president," she said. "I am going to defend your family. I am going to protect your sons. I am going to take care of your daughters. Don't forget that."

The election will also see voters casting ballots for hundreds of representatives for congress and thousands of local positions across the country.

The campaign has been the most violent in the country's history, with around 200 public servants, politicians and candidates assassinated so far.

Whoever wins the presidency will be faced with tackling a stagnant economy, rising violence and the continuing flow through Mexico of migrants trying to reach the United States.

Mexican presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum stands with her arms outstretched on stage at a campaign event.
Claudia Sheinbaum is widely expected to become Mexico's first female president [Reuters]
An aerial view of a crowd at a rally for Mexican presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum in Zocalo Square, Mexico City
Thousands of supporters gathered in Mexico City's central Zócalo Square to hear Ms Sheinbaum speak [Getty Images]
Mexican presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum raises her fist in the air while speaking from a podium at a campaign event.
A mariachi band plays at a rally for Mexican presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum
Mexican presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum walks in front of a row of supporters.
A supporter wearing a large costume of Mexican presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum at a campaign event
Mexican presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez holds her hands in the shape of a heart at a campaign event
Challenger Xóchitl Gálvez held her closing event in the northern city of Monterrey [Reuters]
Mexican presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez holds the country's flag at a campaign rally
Supporters hold placards bearing the name of Mexican presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez at a campaign event
Mexican presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez speaks on stage while surrounded by supporters at a campaign event
Mexican presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez holds the country's flag at a campaign rally
A large sign outside a campaign event for Mexican presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez reads: "Xochitl".
