Deadly end to Mexico campaign as local candidate shot

The leading candidates in Mexico's presidential election have held their final campaign rallies ahead of the vote on Sunday.

The campaign has been wracked by violence and in the latest incident, a mayoral candidate was shot dead as he was closing his campaign in Guerrero state.

On the national level, either Claudia Sheinbaum, a close ally of left-wing incumbent Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, or Xóchitl Gálvez, a former senator for the country's main centre-right party, is almost certain to become the country's first female leader.

Ms Sheinbaum, the clear favourite, told a crowd in Mexico City's central Zócalo Square that Mexico had "changed profoundly for the better” since President Obrador was elected in 2018.

"I'm clear that my obligation is to take Mexico along the path of peace, security, democracy, freedom and justice," she said.

Challenger Ms Gálvez, who has criticised President Obrador for the prevalence of organised crime in the country, held her closing event in the northern city of Monterrey.

"You are going to have the bravest president," she said. "I am going to defend your family. I am going to protect your sons. I am going to take care of your daughters. Don't forget that."

The election will also see voters casting ballots for hundreds of representatives for congress and thousands of local positions across the country.

The campaign has been the most violent in the country's history, with around 200 public servants, politicians and candidates assassinated so far.

Whoever wins the presidency will be faced with tackling a stagnant economy, rising violence and the continuing flow through Mexico of migrants trying to reach the United States.

Claudia Sheinbaum is widely expected to become Mexico's first female president [Reuters]

Thousands of supporters gathered in Mexico City's central Zócalo Square to hear Ms Sheinbaum speak [Getty Images]

Challenger Xóchitl Gálvez held her closing event in the northern city of Monterrey [Reuters]

