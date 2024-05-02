Rival Groups Clash at UCLA as Pro-Palestinian Encampment Attacked

Clashes between rival groups broke out at the UCLA campus overnight into May 1, as a pro-Palestinian encampment came under attack by a pro-Israel group who attempted to tear down its barricades, the LA Times said.

Local media reported that firecrackers and fireworks were launched towards the encampment, exploding near groups of tents.

This footage by Sean Beckner-Carmitchel shows pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashing.

Footage released later on Wednesday morning showed police moving in to separate the protest groups.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, confirmed police had been deployed to the college, calling the violence “absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable.”

Footage posted to X on Thursday morning showed police officers at the encampment. Credit: Sean Beckner-Carmitchel via Storyful

Video Transcript

