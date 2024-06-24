Rival Groups Clash Outside Synagogue in LA

Fights broke out between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups outside a synagogue in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23.

The Pro-Palestinian activists were gathered outside the Adas Torah synagogue on West Pico Boulevard, where they were met with counterprotesters, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This footage was captured by Sean Beckner-Carmitchel, who said that the scene was “chaotic to say the least.”

The incident resulted in at least one person being arrested, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing a police spokesperson.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the “violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood today was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable.” Credit: Sean Beckner-Carmitchel via Storyful