Rite of summer: Savannah police offer reminder of city's nighttime curfew

Anyone 16 and younger is covered by Savannah's nighttime curfew.

With another school year in the books and a recent spate of violent crime in the city, the Savannah Police Department reminds residents about nighttime restrictions aimed at protecting young people.

A citywide curfew limits the nighttime activities of anyone 16 years old or younger.

Those falling in that age group are prohibited, if unsupervised by an adult, from public places between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“We believe that here, if you’re below 16 years old, you have no reason to be out that late,” Mayor Van Johnson said this week.

Exceptions to the ordinance include when a minor is:

Accompanied by a parent, guardian or other authorized adult.

On an emergency errand with parental permission.

Returning home directly from lawful employment.

Attending or traveling directly to or from an event involving First Amendment rights.

In a motor vehicle with parental consent for normal travel.

On property or sidewalk adjacent to their residence.

“Parents and guardians are also reminded that they are responsible for ensuring their children adhere to the curfew and other laws,” SPD said. “Allowing a minor to violate the curfew ordinance due to inadequate supervision is a punishable offense.”

Responsibilities of parents and guardians include:

Ensuring children observe the curfew and attend school regularly.

Providing proper supervision when parents or guardians are absent.

Preventing children from engaging in destructive, criminal or harmful activities.

Keeping controlled substances and firearms out of the reach of children, except as legally allowed.

Seeking and accepting assistance from governmental or private agencies when necessary.

For more information on the curfew and parental responsibility ordinances, visit savannahga.gov.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah police offer reminder of curfew to protect young people