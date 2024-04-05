Rite Aid plans to close 2 more Sacramento-area locations amid bankruptcy. See where

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, Rite Aid has listed new store locations set to close.

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia-based retailer announced through court filings that it planned to close 30 more locations.

The latest additions to the list included two drugstores located in the Sacramento region.

In October, Rite Aid announced closing more than 150 stores nationwide, including 31 in California.

Here’s where to expect the latest closures:

Which Rite Aid stores will be closing in Sacramento area?

According to court documents, the two additional stores set to close around the area are located in Elk Grove and Sacramento.

The location at 5610 Stockton Blvd., in Sacramento, will close its doors this year.

The store at 7211 Elk Grove Blvd., in Elk Grove, will also shut down operations.

In December, The Sacramento Bee found that there are 16 Rite Aid stores remaining within the region.

Here are other Rite Aid locations set to close around the Sacramento region and Tahoe-area, as of December:

4980 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento

5409 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights

1309 Fulton Ave., Arden Arcade

4004 Foothills Blvd., Roseville

10570 Twin Cities Road, Galt

1020 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

11230 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

420 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn

31 Fair Lane, Placerville

When will locations shut their doors?

The timeline of the store closures is still unclear and subject to change, according to court documents.

Why is Rite Aid closing stores?

A report from last year shows Rite Aid’s bankruptcy has resulted from years of its underperformance compared with other drug retailers. This has yielded a weakened competitive position, elevated financial leverage and limited cash flow for the company.

After closing several hundred stores across California and the country, Rite Aid is predicted to have around 2,000 stores remaining.

It will remain the third-largest drugstore chain in the United States, behind competitors Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health.

