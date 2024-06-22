Rite Aid to close all Ohio stores, transfer prescriptions to Walgreens, workers say

Jun. 21—Rite Aid is closing all of its stores in Ohio and will transfer prescriptions to Walgreens, according to several workers at multiple locations in the region.

Employees said they were notified Monday of the planned closures, with some of them happening as soon as next week, such as the Springfield location where signs are posted to notify the community.

Rite Aid and Walgreens corporate officials did not immediately respond to requests for information on the shut down or prescription transfer.

There are 142 Rite Aid stores in Ohio, including a dozen in the Dayton region.

The Dayton Daily News contacted and spoke to workers at several Rite Aid locations Friday.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October and at the time said it planned to close 15 stores in Ohio, according to court records.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Rite Aid also is closing all of its more than 180 stores in Michigan, and that prescriptions there also will be transferred to Walgreens.

These are the 12 Rite Aid stores in the region:

Brookville: 437 N. Wolf Creek St., 45309

Centerville: 898 S. Main St., 45458

Dayton: 2532 E. Third St., 45403

Dayton: 2916 Linden Ave., 45410

Englewood: 900 Union Blvd., 45322

Enon: 101 W. Main St., 45323

Harrison Twp.: 3700 N. Dixie Drive, 45414

Kettering: 1320 E. Stroop Road, 45429

New Carlisle: 564 McAdams Drive, 45344

New Lebanon: 590 W. Main St., 45345

Springfield: 1805 S. Limestone St., 45505

Vandalia: 10 W. National Road, 45377

Trend of pharmacy chain closures

The Dayton area, like many other cities, has seen a number of pharmacy store closures in recent years, as CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and others adjust to market changes.

In 2022, CVS Health said It planned to close close to 1,000 of its nearly 10,000 stores nationwide in 2022-24. Local closures in 2022 alone included stores in Kettering, Moraine, Fairborn, Harrison Twp., Brookville and New Lebanon.

The Walgreens store in the Westwood neighborhood of West Dayton closed in April, with some local residents saying the move hurt an area they already called a "medical desert" with limited access to pharmacy and health care services.