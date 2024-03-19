Rita's Italian Ice is celebrating first day of spring with freebies, where to get yours

You're invited to join Rita's Italian Ice in celebration of the first day of spring.

Rita's, the iconic frozen treats destination, is celebrating the arrival of the new season of fun with a free Rita’s Italian Ice giveaway on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Guests who visit a Rita’s location on the first day of spring will receive a free 6-ounce Italian Ice in the available flavor of their choice, according to a news release.

Guests may choose from Rita’s Italian Ice classics or sample Rita’s newest flavor, SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon Ice, inspired by everyone’s favorite sour-then-sweet candy. Rita’s 550+ locations are expected to give away approximately 1 million cups of their classic Italian Ice throughout the celebration, the release stated.

Try Sour Patch Kids flavor at Rita's for a limited time

SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon Ice will be available at Rita’s for a limited time starting March 19.

The new flavor is said to add a burst of tangy and tart watermelon to Rita's diverse menu.

"Our first day of spring giveaway has become a cherished tradition with our guests, and this year, we're elevating the celebration with the exclusive launch of SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon Ice,” said Linda Chadwick, President and CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

“At Rita's, our guests inspire us to push our flavor innovation further each year and we are thrilled to partner with the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand to deliver this unique take on a sour-then-sweet favorite in only a way Rita’s can. We hope to see everyone at Rita’s on March 19 to enjoy a free cup of Ice on us," added Chadwick.

Rita's was founded in May 1984 by Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo. According to the release, Rita's has since staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the United States that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

Rita's locations to check out on Delmarva

Are you looking to snag a free Rita's Italian Ice on the first day of spring? If yes, be sure to check out these five Delmarva locations.

1. Salisbury, Md.

Stop by Rita's at 831 S Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, for a special treat. Rita's Salisbury location is open for those hours Mondays through Thursdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

2. Easton, Md.

Rita's will also be serving up some free, celebratory treats in honor of spring at 106 Marlboro Ave. in Easton, Md. The iconic Italian ice and frozen custard destination is open from noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week at its Easton location.

3. Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Fans of Rita's Italian Ice who find themselves in Delaware on Tuesday will have plenty of locations to choose from. Rita's is open from noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week at 18701 Coastal Highway Midway in Rehoboth Beach.

4. Bethany Beach, Del.

Customers may also stop by Rita's at 765 Garfield Parkway in Bethany Beach to celebrate the official first day of spring. The Bethany Beach Rita's location is open from noon to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week.

5. Seaford, Del.

Seaford will also be joining in on the giveaway-day fun. Rita's Seaford location, which can be found at 1250 Norman Eskridge Highway, Unit 1, is serving up frozen custard and Italian ice from noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Where to get your free Rita's Italian Ice treat on Delmarva today