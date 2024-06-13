Rita Cline, colorful former Shawnee County treasurer, dies at 73 in accident involving UTV

Rita M. Cline, who served 14 years as Shawnee County treasurer, died Wednesday after being trapped beneath a utility task vehicle in southwest Shawnee County, the county sheriff's office said. She was 73.

Deputies were called just after 10 a.m. to the scene in the 3200 block of S.W. 93rd, where Cline was pronounced deceased, Sheriff Brian Hill’s office said on its Facebook page.

"While assisting a friend that was backing up a side-by-side, an adult female was struck and became trapped under the UTV," that page said. "The friend immediately called 911. Deputies and fire personnel arrived and removed the UTV from the woman’s body."

The sheriff's office was continuing to investigates the circumstances of Cline's death, that page said.

'For a shorter line, vote for Cline'

Cline was known for being one of the more colorful elected officials in this community's history.

She won election as county treasurer in 1988 after promising to eliminate long lines of taxpayers waiting to have vehicle registration paperwork processed at the treasurer's office in the county courthouse.

She campaigned using the slogan, "For a shorter line, vote for Cline."

Without prior approval from the county commission, Cline opened a treasurer’s annex at what was then White Lakes Mall.

Cline won re-election in 1992, 1996 and 2000.

She also battled with the American Civil Liberties Union over a sign she posted in her office that said "In God We Trust." The sign stayed up as long as she stayed in office.

Cline was elected to all four of her terms as a Democrat but became a Republican before resigning in 2003 after then-District Attorney Robert Hecht filed an ouster petition alleging she misused public funds.

Hecht agreed not to file criminal charges against Cline regarding a situation in which she resigned after paying Kate Carty, a former office manager at the treasurer's White Lakes Center annex, about $22,000 from a special motor vehicle account as a buyout of her employment contract.

The two had opened a franchise of Comfort Keepers, which provided nonmedical, in-home services, in Springfield, Missouri.

Democrat Larry Wilson replaced Cline as treasurer. Complaints about long lines outside the treasurer's office re-emerged during Wilson's tenure, then died down under the current treasurer, Democrat Larry Mah.

Cline sought the Republican nomination in the August 2008 primary election for the District 3 seat on the Shawnee County Commission but failed to get onto the November general election ballot after placing third in the Republican primary.

Incumbent Democrat Ted Ensley won re-election to that seat two months later.

Clinde then told The Capital-Journal in July 2012 that she was running as a write-in candidate on the Republican ticket for county treasurer. That bid also proved unsuccessful.

Cline said in July 2012 that she was working full-time for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., was a cancer survivor and exercised every day, including riding her horse.

She promised, if returned to office, to put back up the sign that said "In God We Trust."

“Ever since they took that sign down, the office has gone to pot,” she said.

