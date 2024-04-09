Large hail risk part of favourable setup for severe storms in southern Ontario

After all eyes were to the skies for Monday's historic solar eclipse, you won't want to be caught off guard as a severe thunderstorm risk now spans parts of southern Ontario following the rare celestial event.

Recent sunshine and warmer temperatures have helped to create some instability, setting the stage for thunderstorm development as a cold front passes through later Tuesday.

The main threats with these storms will be strong winds and large hail, and while the chances are low, the risk for rotating storms cannot be ruled out, either.

Tuesday: Heightened thunderstorm risk with strong winds and small hail

A cold front will sweep into southern Ontario on Tuesday, triggering rain and increasing the risk of isolated thunderstorms.

The threat for severe storms are likely east of Georgian Bay –– from Parry Sound to Barrie –– and into southwestern Ontario through the mid-afternoon and early evening hours. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and large hail will be the main risks if storms develop.

Forecasters will be particularly monitoring areas east of Georgian Bay for the severe storm risk.

Baron - ON thunderstorm energy Tuesday - April 9

The rain and thunderstorm risk won't reach the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) until the late afternoon and evening hours, possibly impacting commute times for the drive home.

Some areas could see heavy rainfall or downpours, increasing the risk for localized power outages before the system moves out of the province Tuesday night.

Baron_Ontario storm risk map_updated April 9

Wind shear, a key ingredient of severe storms is present, and therefore could bring the risk for rotating storms, as well. Be sure to stay on top of the alerts in your area if thunderstorms do develop.

Days of rain to end the work week

Unfortunately, the rainy setup doesn't stop on Tuesday. A Texas low is brewing in the south and will make its way up to southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

Baron - Texas low set up - April9.jpg

This low-pressure system will scoop up a stream of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in a prolonged period of rain.

There is a chance for embedded thunderstorms, which could enhance rainfall intensity, bringing the risk for localized flooding to some of the hardest-hit areas.

Although the rain will begin to ease Friday overnight, showers may linger across parts of the GTA, with light rain into eastern Ontario through Saturday afternoon.

Across much of southern Ontario, between 30-50 mm of rain is expected, while northeastern Ontario can expect 50-75 mm of rain through the duration of this week.

Baron - ON rainfall amounts - April 9

In true Ontario spring fashion, as the system departs Saturday, a changeover to wet snow is likely over northeastern sections, and even across the higher elevations of southern Ontario.

