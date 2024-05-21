Risk of severe weather arrives Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE — The best chance for severe weather in the Chippewa Valley so far this spring arrives today, with much of Wisconsin at an enhanced risk according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Enhanced risk, the third of five levels of concern, runs in an arc from approximately Eau Claire to Wausau to Sheboygan, with areas south and west of that line included. Most of the rest of the state is at a slight risk.

An enhanced risk indicates “numerous” severe storms are possible and they are expected for be “more persistent and/or widespread” with a few intense storms. While many people think of tornadoes when it comes to severe weather, the concern for Tuesday is focused more on straight line winds. The Chippewa Valley has a 30%-44% probability for winds exceeding 50-60 mph.

Probabilities for severe hail or tornadoes in this area are significantly lower.

There is a temptation to dismiss the possibility of wind being dangerous with thunderstorms. People know winds pick up when a storm hits, but it’s worth remembering severe winds account for about half of all severe weather reports and are considerably more common than damage from tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters from the Twin Cities office of the NWS say Eau Claire has a 90% chance of thunderstorms today, with some reaching severe thresholds.

Taken as a whole, the forecasts mean area residents would be well advised to keep an eye on changing conditions and be ready to react if developments warrant. People should make sure they know where they can take shelter from storms and have multiple ways of getting warnings if they’re issued.