Risk of no food or drink on some Gatwick flights

EasyJet said it is aware of possible industrial action over three weekends [BBC]

EasyJet and TUI passengers on flights from Gatwick face having no food or drink as catering workers threaten strike action over a pay dispute.

Unite said around 100 Dnata catering staff, including HGV drivers and warehouse workers, are due to walk out over three consecutive weekends.

Dnata caters for all EasyJet flights from Gatwick and several other airlines, including TUI.

An EasyJet spokesman said: "We will be working with Dnata to ensure contingency plans are in place for these dates should this action take place."

Pay cut

Strike action is scheduled to take place on 26-29 April, 3-6 May and 10-13 May.

Unite said each Dnata worker has suffered a pay cut of between £1,500 and £2,000 due to the removal of a shift allowance.

The union says the inflight catering firm "falsely" claimed Unite agreed to the removal as part of a deal about night shifts.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said members have "run out of patience" with Dnata.

She said: "Ending the shift allowance in return for a night premium was never part of the deal and the company knows that."

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell urged Dnata to "rapidly return" to talks to find a settlement that is "acceptable to members".

TUI and Gatwick have been contacted for comment.

Dnata Catering UK said it was "surprised and disappointed by the premature statement" by Unite.

A spokesperson said the dispute "stemmed from a single point of disagreement where consensus has yet to be reached".

They added: "We remain committed and open to constructive dialogue and are confident that this matter will be resolved.

"In the meantime, we are keeping our valued customers informed throughout this process.”

