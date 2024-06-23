At-risk, missing man last seen near 200 Baker Street: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to help locate a man who was last seen in east Bakersfield.

Derek Jones, 38, was last seen in the 200 block of Baker Street around 4 a.m., June 23. Jones is considered at-risk due to him being non-verbal and autistic.

missing derek jones

Jones is 5 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds, according to police. He has black hair that is short and curly, brown eyes and a black mustache. He also has a scar on the left side of his face.

Police say he was last seen wearing black shorts, with no shoes or shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Jones` whereabouts is encouraged to contact the

Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

