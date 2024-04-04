Risk for isolated strong to severe storms across South Florida
SingleInterface, a SaaS startup offering tools to offline businesses to grow their revenues by leveraging the web, has raised $30 million in its maiden external fundraising round as the Singaporean startup seeks to expand its footprint internationally and improve products to make them more relevant to global brands. While being offline is still prominent for enterprises across major markets, including the U.S., Asia and Europe, businesses have started embracing online marketing strategies to attract more customers and increase their revenues. Nearly 67% of the world's population, or 5.4 billion people, is online, according to the International Telecommunication Union.
TikTokers are highlighting migraine masks as effective relief for severe headaches.
The condition causes a vein in the pelvis to get narrow, potentially leading to swelling and even life-threatening blood clots.
Ford is the latest to report strong first quarter sales.
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is now showcasing an exhibit of famous car-related works from artists including Ed Ruscha, Andy Warhol and David Hockney.
Although CDs are generally safe, there are some situations where you could lose money. Learn how to protect your CD principal and interest from loss.
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell doubled down on his belief that inflation was on a "bumpy" path down to 2% and that central bank officials expect to lower rates at "some point" this year.
The stories you need to start your day: Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, NCAA women’s Final Four and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Tuesday that “tens of thousands of children and adults” with type 1 diabetes will receive an “artificial pancreas” to help manage their insulin levels.
After menopause, declining estrogen levels can lead to rapidly rising risks of heart attack and heart disease, a new study suggests.
A TechCrunch investigation into leaked customer data from the American telco giant has led to AT&T resetting certain customer account passcodes to prevent them from being at risk. The root of the security weakness is massive, and AT&T's data breach included a leaked dataset concerning more than 70 million former and current AT&T account holders. Only a fraction are still current, but the scale of the leaked dataset that TechCrunch dug into makes it plain that despite huge amounts of work and investment, there are still regular, exploitable breaches, which are dangerous for consumers.
Yahoo is acquiring Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram’s co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the company announced on Tuesday. Artifact will no longer operate as a stand-alone app, and its AI-powered personalization technology will be integrated across Yahoo, including the Yahoo News app in the coming months.
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
The unemployment rate is ticking up in states across the country but economists argue this might not be a sign of a looming recession.
The UK and the US governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to create a common approach for independent evaluation on the safety of generative AI models.
Tesla is hiking prices across a number of regions as a crucial first quarter for the company came to a close.
The answer is more complicated than you may think — these experts explain.
“I love that people like Post Malone and Beyoncé and Jelly Roll ... are artists first and foremost. They kind of weave in and out of different genres of music, and I think that's really cool," she told Yahoo Entertainment.
The manufacturing sector showed signs of a rebound in March, supporting Wall Street's view that a stronger economy will help broaden out the stock market rally.