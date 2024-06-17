At-risk adult missing from Southeast Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for assistance in locating 75-year-old Diana Currington, a diabetic patient with dementia. CSPD says Currington walked away from her home on the city’s southeast side, near Hancock Expressway and Chelton Road around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

CSPD says she is wearing a white T-shirt, baggy blue jeans rolled at the cuff, and white slippers. They say she has gray-weaved hair that was last seen in a bun.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD is asking the community to call 911 with any information.

