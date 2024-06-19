Rising tide from Tropical Storm Alberto causes flooding on Louisiana roadways

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police troopers and St. Bernard Parish deputies are monitoring roadways after inches of water flooded parts of Louisiana Highway 1 and Florissant Highway.

Troopers reported around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19 that high water has come up in various spots along the highway between Golden Meadow and Grand Isle in Lafourche Parish. This has made it difficult for cars to travel along the roadway.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann announced at 12 p.m. that due to the high-rising water in Ysckloskey, only trucks are allowed to travel on the area roadways, not low-lying vehicles.

The water is believed to be caused by the development of Tropical Storm Alberto in the Gulf Of Mexico.

WGNO meteorologists said Alberto is the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which is expected to be “above normal due to anticipated La Niña conditions and warm sea surface temperatures.”

Troopers and deputies are advising drivers not to drive through deep waters due to the risk of it entering the engine and disabling the vehicle. All routes should be planned accordingly.

