Rising Star begins to build back after flood, relief team helps

RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than 30 homes were reportedly damaged by flood waters during an early May storm in Rising Star. Now, from flood victims being knee-deep in water in their living rooms, a relief team seems to be just as inundated.

Cynthia Hoggett is one of those whose homes had been almost completely destroyed by the flooding, and while she and her children weren’t home when the waters began to rise, her husband gave was.

“He calls, ‘there’s water in the house!’ Then, “there’s water ankle-deep, knee-deep,’ and so I started watching on the cameras and everything was just washing away,” Hoggett relayed.

For nearly a decade, the Hoggett family has lived in their home until the recent flooding completely decimated the structure that sits directly parallel to one of two low-lying creeks flowing through town. During the time of flooding, the strength of the rushing water was so powerful that it forced over guard rails on a small bridge passing over the creek.

The Hoggetts’ belongings were displaced throughout the neighborhood, and most of their possessions both inside and outside their home was ruined.

“I know it’s all stuff, and all of us are fine- which I’m incredibly grateful for,” said Hoggett, “but they’re memories, and as I’m going through and pulling apart pictures in hopes to save… It just brings the memories back.”

The Hoggett family is not alone in their hardship. Several other residents have suffered damages caused the flood. Aid for those people came in the form of Paramount Baptist Church and a disaster relief unit that is based in Amarillo, Texas.

Members of this disaster relief team have been present in many catastrophes including the Texas Panhandle fires, as well as the Maui fires from last year. Earnest McNabb, one of the leaders from the response unit, said he and his fellow team members are up against a pretty hefty workload in Rising Star.

“There’s about 30 homes or so. Of those, we’ve done a few of them and we’ve got about 14 on the list right now to do. We’re scheduled to stay here for two weeks,” McNabb explained.

