Rising floodwaters, potential dam failures threaten North Carolina communities in Florence's wake

With the worst of the heavy rainfall behind them, some communities in North Carolina are now faced with rising floodwaters and potential dam failures in Florence's wake, with flood dangers expected to extend for weeks after the storm.

The Durham Fire Department reported via Twitter just before noon on Monday that major flooding along North Durham's Eno River has resulted in rescues and evacuations along Rippling Stream Road, with 11 rescues having been made in the area so far.



Florence's flood risks persist in the Carolinas

AP Photo/Garret Fischer

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Gerald Generette, right, and Maurice Miller look onto the Cape Fear River as it continues to rise in the aftermath of Florence in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wade through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind during Florence in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A flooded cemetery is seen during heavy rains from Florence in Marion, South Carolina, on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Don Tantanella checks on a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, following flooding from Hurricane Florence.

(AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

Coast Guard Road leading to the south end of Emerald Isle is seen after Hurricane Florence hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

A group of local fishermen keep an eye on the Cape Fear River as they stage for potential water rescues while additional flooding remains a threat from Florence, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

On Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, floodwaters from Florence has cut off areas around Wilmington, North Carolina, forcing people to wait in long lines for fuel, food and other supplies.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmers Samuel Knoeppel and Randy Haba approach to Willie Schubert on a stranded van in Pollocksville, North Carolina, on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Hurricane Florence's aftermath.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Rockeem Williams walks down a street through floodwaters from Hurricane Florence, in Marion, South Carolina, on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

"Please be aware of the river conditions if you live along any waterways in the area," officials urged via Twitter.

Ashe County emergency management officials warned of the imminent failure of Headwaters Dam in Creston on Sunday night.

The potential dam breach prompted a flash flood warning in the area through 8 a.m. EDT Monday. Officials urged residents living downstream of the dam to evacuate.



The dam in the Headwaters Developmnet is close to capacity and is in danger of a breech. Anyone living downstream of 5010 Three Top Road should evacuate. — Ashe EM (@Ashe_EM) September 16, 2018

Southeast of Charlotte in Hoke County, officials report that a dam at McLaughlin Lake sustained damage overnight on Sunday and might potentially breach.

Nearby residents were under mandatory evacuation, but some are reportedly beginning to return home as of Monday morning.



Hoke County - Rockfish area homeowners around McLauchlin Lake who evacuated are returning. #HurricaneFlorence rainfall damaged Overlake Drive, a dirt road that crosses the lake. Neighbors say they're relieved the nearby dam didn't breech, and impressed how things held up. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/hwT1iiwRyV — Robert Richardson (@RobertReport) September 17, 2018

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Raleigh stated via Twitter that the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville continues to rise and could enter the major flood stage by Monday evening.



The Cape Fear at #Fayetteville #NCwx continues to rise, and is expected to enter into the major flood this afternoon/evening. At this stage, numerous structures and roadways are flooded, and lives are put at risk. Follow all local evacuation orders. https://t.co/KbSBxyk7DR pic.twitter.com/PcsDexokXz — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 17, 2018

There were initial fears of a dam breach in Hope Mills in Cumberland County, North Carolina, as well.

Although nearby residents downstream were asked to get out of harm's way as a precaution, officials clarified Sunday that the dam was intact despite rumors of a breach related to floodwaters triggered by Florence, CBS News reported.



Hope Mills officials reportedly got the water level down to 96 feet prior to Florence's arrival, and after the hurricane's heavy downpours, the water level swelled to 105 feet, according to CBS News.

Thirty minutes south of Hope Mills in Lumberton, a set of temporary levees broke on Sunday, according to the Washington Post. The failure happened in an area where a levee also failed during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The levees, initially built to protect the city's west and south sides from flooding, failed as water compromised the structures as it piled up on the Lumber River's north side, the Asheville Citizen Times reported.

Rainfall in Lumberton reached 2 feet over the weekend, which pushed water levels in the Lumber River up to 25 feet, almost a foot higher than levels recorded during Matthew, according to reports.