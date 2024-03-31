He is risen: Marco Island celebrates Easter on the beach for 34th year

Hundreds gathered on the sand and in the water on Marco Island on Sunday for the 34th annual Easter sunrise service.

Christians celebrate their risen savior Jesus, who was crucified, died and buried, but rose again. Easter Sunay is the highest holiday for those of the faith, marking the culmination of the prophecy of Jesus' life.

The multi-denominational church service included ministers from Marco Presbyterian Church, The Family Church and New Life Community Church.

Participants were welcomed and recognized as some who crossed the bridge to get to Marco Island, those who live here full time, part time and just for a weekend by City Manager Mike McNees and the ministers.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Marco Island Easter sunrise service on the beach