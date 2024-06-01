Ripped from the Headlines: Man demands cigarette after falling six stories, protests arrest | LSJ 1924

Demands Cigarette After Falling 6 Stories

DETROIT. May 23.- (By U.P.) Edward McKenna, 27, fell to the ground from a six story window in an office building, demanded a cigarette shortly after his landing, and protested vigorously when police took him to the hospital.

He bruised a hand trying to grab something solid on his way down. — May 23, 1924

Spirit of '65 Lives Again As Veterans March

Veterans of the Civil War took a prominent part in the Memorial Day parade here Friday.

The upper left hand picture shows the older members of the fife and drums corps. The veterans are A. P. Chapin, Charles Merritt, Billy Tidwell, W. R. Holloway, and Fred Russell. Commander Fred Sharp of the local Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) post is at the upper right.

The center picture shows Franklin Payne, Don Kennedy and T. A. Shirts, three of the oldest members of the organization, while at the lower left John Davison, color bearer, is shown carrying one of the flags of the G.A.R. The lower photograph shows the platoon of police which led the parade under command of Chief Alfred Seymour. — May 31, 1924

Widow of Vet Returns Bonus

Mrs. Jean Piper Declares Acceptance of State Award Capitalizes War

"The spirit which prompted Elmer Piper to enlist, and all the other sons of Michigan, and the noble sacrifice they made, has no price, " declared Mrs. Jean Piper, a Michigan newspaper woman, addressed in a letter to the president of the Michigan state senate explaining her reasons for returning to this state the $400 soldiers' bonus remitted to her for the World War service of her husband, Elmer, who was killed in action in France.

Mrs. Piper is in the editorial department of the Brooklyn Eagle at this time. The letter came into the hands of Charles S. Pierce, clerk of the house of representatives, in the absence of Dennis E. Alward, secretary of the state senate, and he at once took up the matter with O. B. Fuller, auditor general. The $400, returned by post office money order, will be placed back in the soldiers' bonus fund. This is the first case where a Michigan soldier's bonus payment has been refunded.

The letter of Mrs. Piper in full follows:

Dear Mr. President:

Enclosed herewith you will please find post office order in the amount of $400. This money, Mr. President, is the soldier's bonus money given me by the state of Michigan.

Last summer I wandered though the senate chamber. It was empty. I sat in one of the seats and wondered what it must be like to be a lawmaker.

I am returning this bonus money because I believe we have all been mistaken — the state of Michigan in passing a soldier's bonus in the fist place, and we who are entitled to receive it. In taking it, we have capitalized war. We have established a wrong precedent for the coming generations. There must be found some way to honorably settle differences between nations, and the rulers of nations, other than plunging a civilization into warfare, which if if comes again, will exterminate the greater share of mankind. Are wrongs righted by violently thrusting a million or more men from one plane of existence to another?"

General Sherman was right when he made his famous statement concerning war. And, it does not end when the armistice is signed.

In the long, long days that have gone since that morning when I watched my husband striding across the brown prairies of Texas to join his regiment, the whole realization of what war really means has borne itself in upon my heart. It would have been too awful If it had all come at once. It would have crushed me. If I had had this vision two years ago, I would never have applied for the bonus. Now I see and because I must 'carry on,' I return the money to my state; and trust that it will divert it into channels where it will do good to someone. I wish it might be used for the education of some child made orphan by the war.

The insurance money is a different matter. Each man earned it. It is what any man would leave to his wife. The bonus is a moral issue.

I could dispose of this bonus money myself in ways which are known to me to be needy but I feel that I must register with the lawmakers of my state and I know of no other way than by returning this money. After all it is only money. The spirit which prompted Elmer Piper to enlist and all the other sons of Michigan, and the noble sacrifices they made, has no price. The long days that have merged themselves into years, when we who wait, have longed for the touch of a vanished hand and the sound of a voice that is still, and the smile that made life all sunshine, have no monetary value. And gentlemen, I cannot look into the faces of little children until I too have done my full part in seeing that this thing shall not be again.

Respectfully yours,

Mrs. Jean Piper

— May 3, 1924

Start War On Cats In City

Lansing Audubon Society to Seek Feline License Law As First Move

How much do you think of pussy?

The Lansing Audubon society, organized Wednesday evening, will get her if you don't watch out. The first thing the new society proposes to do is to work for a cat licensing ordinance.

The organization meeting was held in a room in the state office building. The hope of those present at the initial meeting last night is to greatly increase the membership and then elect a full quota of officers. At the meeting Wednesday night Maurice Reed of 1030 E. St. Joseph street was named secretary.

The club here will be affiliated with the State Audubon society which is doing an increasingly effective work in the state in behalf of bird life. Membership in the society exacts a fee of $1 a year. — May 8, 1924

A Tribute to Mothers on the Job

By HELEN NESBITT

No one knows exactly why, but the mothers who are usually meant when Mother's Day is mentioned are the Whistler mothers, so to speak.

The frail, gentle mothers, with lifetimes of memories behind their dim old eyes, and the whispering thoughts of an eternity of reunions forever in their ears.

Artists, for the most part, paint mothers who are voung, vivid, with the dazzle of motherhood still shining in their eyes, on their lips.

Mothers who have only just ceased being girls. and whose hearts are all untried by the downy-headed babies that snuggle contentedly against them.

But today, for our part, we're going off on a paean of praise for the mothers militant! For that valiant army that patches trousers, and washes ears, and doctors colds, and pulls teeth, and hands out bread-and-butter, and sighs over school reports, and works and loves and hopes and prays.

Works and loves and hopes and prays!

Mothers of the middle years!

Mothers of the stormy years!

God bless 'em!

— May 10, 1924

Brother Is Willed Pair of Trousers

Only Member of Family They Will Fit, Says Pontiac Man's Will

PONTIAC, May 29.-(By U.P.) -Believing his brother, Washington, to be the only fit legatee, William Irish bequeathed him his pants, Irish's will, filed in Oakland County probate court, revealed.

"They may fit him," said the will, "but I don't think they will fit any other member of the family."

Irish, who died last February, was a pioneer of Independence Township.

— May 22, 1924

DIVORCE RATE ON GAIN IN MICHIGAN

5.7 Decrees to Every 100 Marriages, State Statistical Report Shows

Every time there are 100 marriages in Michigan there are 5.7 couples who are obtaining divorces, according to the statistical report just issued by W. J. V. Deacon, head of the vital statistics division of the state health department. This was about the same ratio as in 1922, but far higher than in pre-war days, according to Dr. Deacon.

As usual the agricultural communities average a smaller percentage of divorces than the cities, according the report. Wayne County was below the general average, however, with 4.6 marriages to each divorce; Kent was one divorce to every 6.2 marriages. Kent was forty-second in the list of all the counties, with the rest ranging in between these figures to make the general average of 5.7 marriages for each divorce.

— May 9, 1924

