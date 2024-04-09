Ripon woman dies in two-vehicle crash that left her trapped under a vehicle on State 26 in Waupun

WAUPUN — A 75-year-old Ripon woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday in the town of Waupun.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office sergeant arrived on scene about 9:53 p.m. April 8 on State 26 near Cattaraugus Road and found the crash, where the Ripon woman was trapped under a car.

A deputy arrived shortly after and helped the sergeant lift the front of the vehicle and free the woman so they could begin attempts at life-saving measures.

A Flight for Life helicopter transported the woman to Froedtert Hospital Milwaukee, where she died of her injuries.

Fatal crash: Eden man dies in two-vehicle crash on snow-covered Fond du Lac County road

According to the sheriff's office, initial investigation suggests the Ripon woman's vehicle was stopped in the southbound lane after running out of gas, and she had exited the vehicle and was standing in front of it when another southbound vehicle struck it. The impact pushed her vehicle into her, tossing her onto the road shoulder, where the second vehicle struck her and trapped her underneath.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 73-year-old McFarland woman, was wearing her seatbelt and had no injuries.

Communications Center restructuring: Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office will oversee countywide communications center under new structure

State 26 was shut down between County Highway TC and U.S. 151 for about two-and-a-half hours for law enforcement to process the scene. Wisconsin State Patrol assisted on the scene with traffic control.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash and did not release any other information.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Ripon woman dies in Waupun crash after she was trapped under a vehicle