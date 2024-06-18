Ripley County Community Foundation welcomes interns

Jun. 17—The Ripley County Community Foundation welcomes its newest interns, Catherine Streator and Brady Westerfeld, who will both focus on program development and implementation.

"I am excited to start working with the community foundation because I am passionate about giving back and improving the quality of life of those around me," Streator said. "I am also excited to help Genesis develop and execute youth educational camps to provide students with the opportunity to learn something new and enhance their curiosity. I hope to gain a stronger understanding of what it means to be a philanthropist and foster my education skills."

Streator is an incoming freshman at Indiana University. A fun fact about her is that she enjoys both basketball and ice cream.

"Joining the Ripley County Community Foundation will allow me to work with others and learn meaningful skills that will help me with a job in the workforce when I am done with college," Westerfeld said. "Not only will this internship allow me to do these things, but it will also allow me to help improve and restore my community, which is of great importance to me."

Westerfeld will be a junior at Indiana University Bloomington in the fall. Outside of school and work, he said he enjoys playing both golf and basketball as well as hanging out with friends and spending time outside.

The Ripley County Community Foundation is located at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.

The RCCF is a 501©(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.

The Foundation manages 209 funds and $18 million in assets which are used to improve the community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.

It is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving.

Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at www.rccfonline.org.

