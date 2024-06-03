Rip Van Winkle Gardens suffers from storm damage, closed until further notice

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– In Iberia Parish, Rip Van Winkle Gardens is also recovering after the severe storm heavily damaged the botanical gardens.

Most of the historic oak trees sustained some damage, with a few of the significant century trees being severely damaged. The oldest oak in the garden has catastrophic damage, according to one of the team members at the gardens.

The garden was also home to one female peacock who was nesting on an egg when a tree fell on her and killed her Sunday.

Most of the buildings were also damaged. Multiple power lines are currently down, and the property will be closed until further notice; there’s no set schedule for when they plan to reopen.

Although the team is still adamant on going through with booked events, they are asking that no one visit the garden until further notice.

