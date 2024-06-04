Rio School District wins coveted national Green Ribbon sustainability prize

Across an acre of earth outside Rio Del Valle Middle School in Oxnard, the bright-hued rows of crops are resplendent.

Leafy greens alternate rows with strawberries and bands of pink and red poppies, grown to attract pollinators. On a cloudy Thursday, chickens lurched around a small enclosure; a group of young goats will move here soon. Beyond the current crops, 9 more acres sit empty, ready to grow.

Rio School District's 10-acre regenerative farm, first planted in August, distilled and underlined an approach to environmental education that is earning national praise.

April Morales, a sixth grader at Rio Del Valle Middle School in Oxnard, collects organic fresh strawberries from the Rio School District's farm. The district was named in April as a national Green Ribbon award winner for its environmental education and sustainability practices.

On April 26, the K-8 district was named as one of only 10 districts in the nation to win the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon award, reserved for institutions that "lead the way" in sustainable infrastructure and environmental education. Another 42 schools and three postsecondary institutions also earned Green Ribbons.

District staff will travel to Washington, D.C. in July to officially accept the prize.

The 5,200-student, nine-school district was also one of three Ventura County institutions to win California Green Ribbons. Oxnard High School earned gold, Moorpark Unified School District earned silver and Rio was named a California Green Achiever, the state education department's top sustainability prize.

For Rio's leaders, the awards just put an official designation on an approach they've been building for years.

Superintendent John Puglisi said the awards affirm the district's teaching methods.

"We wanted to solidify, 'This is who we are,'" said Annie Ransom, the teacher who authored the district's award application. "It's an identity for us."

That identity permeates the district. Cafeterias are supplied produce by local farmers and some stopped using plastic utensils and straws after a student-led advocacy campaign.

The farm has already produced 7,000 pounds of produce, garden and nutrition educator Stephanie Segovia said, which have been used by district cafeterias and distributed to local families. Once the farm is fully planted, the district expects to grow all of the produce it needs on the 10 acres on top of hosting regular field trips.

Every one of the nine campuses has a compost program and a learning garden. The campus of Rio del Sol Middle School, which opened in 2018, is laid out in the form of a meandering river.

The district won a state Green Ribbon award last year, and Ransom said she and other staff upped the ante this year by more closely monitoring and working to reduce the district's utility use and trash output.

At the heart of the project is Puglisi, who in 12 years at Rio's helm has steered staff to build curriculum and practices around interaction with two of the community's chief assets: a rich agricultural tradition and the district's namesake Santa Clara River.

"These things stick with humans," Puglisi said. "What is that bug? What are those worms?"

The approach, Puglisi said, allows teachers to ground subjects — from physics to Chumash history to waterway maintenance — in a world that is physically real for students.

"They're connected to their food, to farming, to history, to the river," Puglisi said, realms in which students' families also have practical knowledge. "It makes the connection between home and school more fruitful."

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Rio School District wins national sustainability prize