Rio Rancho's Rep. Harper not running again

Mar. 7—A Republican state House member from Rio Rancho who has served in the Legislature for 12 years announced Thursday he is not running for reelection.

"With tremendous gratitude to my community, colleagues, and especially my family, my time in the New Mexico House will close this year," Rep. Jason Harper said in a news release issued by the House Republican caucus.

A longtime member of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee, Harper is known for his knowledge of tax policy and law and his ability to work across the aisle.

"Coming to the middle, Republicans and Democrats, and working together is the only way to make meaningful change that will truly move this state forward," he said in the statement.

Harper called his public service "one of the greatest honors of my life," and thanked the families of Rio Rancho "for allowing me this wonderful privilege of representing your interests."

Several other House Republicans have announced their intent to leave their seats to run for open Senate seats in this year's election, while some House Democrats have announced plans to leave the Legislature at the end of their terms this year.