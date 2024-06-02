Rio Rancho students head to history competition after Stonewall Riots documentary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local high school students are representing New Mexico at a national competition, thanks to their documentary highlighting an important moment for LGBTQ Plus rights.

“I think it’s very important to draw attention to something like this and it’s like an honor to be a part of that,” said Catherine Tigert, a Rio Rancho High School student.

Students Catherine Tigert and Gretchen Lee said they didn’t expect to be representing their state on the national scale. The two freshmen won a state history competition with their documentary covering the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

The Stonewall Riots began after police raided a gay bar in New York City in 1969. It sparked protests for more than six days.

Tigert explained they decided to research Stonewall because they didn’t know too much about the event. They learned it later helped develop gay rights.

“No one talks about the transition from not being allowed to talk about it and like being arrested for even mentioning it. To know being able to talk about it, and you know, embrace the pride,” stated Tigert.

The students have worked on the project since August and were able to interview one activist who participated in the riots.

“Right after that night, we decided, ‘Okay, no more. We’re going to be public and open and out and proud of who we are,'” stated Mark Segal, Stonewall Riot Activist.

The two freshmen will be heading to the national competition this month in Washington D.C. All of their food, room, and board is being covered by the National History Day council.

“I think it’s important for people to know so that they can stay informed and know about events that have happened that affect current-day events,” said Gretchen Lee.

The competition kicks off next Sunday. The awards ceremony will be held on June 13 and can be live-streamed on the National History Day website.

