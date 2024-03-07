Rio Rancho Public Schools: Threat to Cleveland High School not credible

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools says a social media threat targeting V. Sue Cleveland High School was not credible. The school received word Tuesday morning that the potential shooting threat appeared on the app STOPit

New Mexico Military Institute students head to DC to compete in National Science Bowl finals

While police and school security determined it was not credible, the district says versions of that threat continued to surface on social media throughout the night. They say students caught making threats will face severe consequences.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.