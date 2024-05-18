Rio Rancho police hold K9 competition

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police hosted their first-ever K-9 service dog competition at Rio Rancho High School on Saturday. Law enforcement from around the state became with their dog partners to compete in agility, detection, and apprehension challenges.

In all, around 22 dogs from around the estate were entered in the competition. “This has been a long time coming, this is one of the projects that Chief Stewart Steel did when he came to our department in 2017. This has always been his vision to bring this event to the city of Rio Rancho,” said Captain Jacequelyn Reed with the Rio Rancho Police Department.

Food trucks were also on hand for the public, who were able to attend the event for free. Officials are hoping to make the competition a yearly event but may change the venue if needed.

