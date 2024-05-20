Rio Rancho police and fire respond to ‘intentional fires’ in bosque

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police and fire departments are asking people to avoid part of the bosque due to “intentional fires being set” Sunday night.

Police made the announcement on their Facebook page around 7:30 p.m. No other details, including the location, were released. Police ask that if you see anything suspicious, dial 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.

