Rio Rancho man sentenced for hiding income status while receiving thousands in benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been sentenced for a “Social Security scheme.” He was found guilty after an investigation that lasted years.

The United States Attorney, District of New Mexico, said James Sandoval, 58, of Rio Rancho, was convicted of theft of government property and making false statements.

2007: Trial evidence stated, in 2007, Sandoval was able to receive disability benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA). He was issued payments, along with money for his children and Medicare benefits.

2018: The Albuquerque SSA Office of the Inspector General Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit (SSA-OIG) began to investigate Sandoval. It was alleged he was hiding ownership, work activity, and earnings at a jewelry business called Traditions Past and Present.

2019: An undercover SSA-OIG agent spoke with Sandoval at a jewelry booth at a rodeo event. Sandoval reportedly told the agent he sells customized jewelry, and the prices ranged from $500 to $20,000. The booth Sandoval was at was called “Traditions Past and Present Jewelry, My Heritage and Design by James Sandoval.”

2020: Officials met with Sandoval, and he reportedly claimed he hadn’t worked since 2002 or 2003. He also denied making profits, and working, at Traditions Past and Present. However, he said he did travel to trade shows for the business.

Evidence: A former employee testified Sandoval was intentionally hiding his income from the government. Reports and photos were obtained of Sandoval working at the jewelry business along with Sandoval’s bank records. From 2014 to 2019, those records showed multiple business transactions to his private account.

Between 2014 and 2019, Sandoval received $182,735.10 from SSA. From 2015 to 2021, Medicare paid $94,165.20 for services. He was not eligible for those benefits during that time.

“Everyone deserves economic stability and dignity,” said U.S. Attorney Uballez. “Social security funds represent our collective commitment to taking care of our neighbors who can no longer work. When selfish business-owners draw benefits to which they are not entitled, they are stealing from every American’s paycheck and from every lawful beneficiary. Together with SSA-OIG, we will preserve the viability of the Social Security system. This case was spearheaded by OIG Special Agent Bianca Mendez, who tragically died before she could finish her work. Her colleagues at SSA-OIG and CDI finished where she left off and honored her legacy with this outcome.”

Sandoval was sentenced to 15 months in prison and must pay $55,261.20 in restitution to the SSA. He will also be supervised for three years after his release.

