Rio Bravo Brewing supports local, women-owned businesses with event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery celebrated International Women’s Month on Saturday by showing off women-owned businesses.

Rio Bravo Brewing invited more than 60 vendors to sell their products for the second annual Women’s Festival.

All the vendors were women-run businesses, but this year’s event also introduced companies that offer other resources for the women of New Mexico.

This year’s festival raised money for both the Barrett Foundation, an organization that helps women and children facing homelessness, and the Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico.

