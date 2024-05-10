Rio Arriba County bridge reopens after closure due to damage

May 9—A bridge on U.S. 84 north of Hernández in Rio Arriba County reopened early Thursday morning after an hourslong closure due to damage.

The bridge crosses the Rio del Oso, a tributary of the Chama River, several miles north of Hernández.

The bridge was scheduled to reopen around 5 a.m. Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Transportation wrote in a statement Wednesday.

"This afternoon, an NMDOT inspector discovered damage that compromised the integrity of the bridge," the statement said. "It is our understanding that the damage was caused by the contractor during construction."

During the closure, which happened sometime Wednesday, the department directed drivers to a detour that took them along N.M. 554 through El Rito and through Ojo Caliente on N.M. 111 and U.S. 285.