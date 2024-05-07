Ringleader of Philadelphia gun, drug trafficking group hit with over 200 charges: DA

PHILADELPHIA - Seven people, including six from Philadelphia, are facing charges after prosecutors say the group bought and sold nearly two dozen firearms and peddled drugs.

Investigators say their focus zeroed in on an apartment in North Philadelphia where Scott Grondin, 42, Bella Kenna, 21, and Anthony Figueroa-Marko, 34, lived.

The trio – along with Emanuel Torres, 32, Asad Sayed, 27, Felicia McKinnell, 28, and Christopher McNelly, 26 – drew investigators' attention after some members "exhibited suspicious behavior" while buying guns at the Oaks Gun Show last December.

Investigators later discovered that members of the group had illegally bought and sold 19 firearms between mid-January and late-February. The guns, according to investigators, were bought by four members of the group at shops in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

It's believed the guns were bought on behalf of Grondin, who was not allowed to legally purchase or possess a firearm. Investigators say Grondin, Kenna and others then sold the firearms to other individuals who were not able to legally purchase their own firearm.

Investigators explained that this type of illegal gun trafficking practice is known as "straw purchasing," meaning "someone with a clean background purchases firearms specifically on behalf of another person to conceal the true ownership of the firearm."

Detectives soon learned members of the same group had been under investigation since May for allegedly selling drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription medication. Undercover investigators in June are said to have bought significant quantities of methamphetamine from Grondin and Kenna.

Prosecutors brought over 200 mostly felony charges against Grondin, who they labeled as the group leader. Others involved face various charges, including firearm and drug crimes.