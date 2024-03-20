Ring camera catches adorable East Tennessee bear cubs on Gatlinburg swing. See them play

Humans aren't the only species who enjoy playground equipment.

Three black bear cubs were spotted on a Ring camera in Gatlinburg playing on a swing. In the video, the curious cubs take a moment to figure out how the swing works, then briefly tangle over which one gets prime position while the third bear dunks into a tub of water.

The video was shared on Twitter by Tom Williams and drew a response from Weather Channel on-air meteorologist Jim Cantore.

More black bears emerge in early spring

It's no surprise this time of year to see bear cubs active, or in this case, playing in a swing.

According to the National Park Service, black bears in the Great Smoky Mountains give birth to one to four cubs in late January or early February, and females with newly born cubs emerge from their winter dens in late March or early April.

Bearwise.org, a website run by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies biologists, has a fact sheet on practicing bear safety.

How to safely handle a black bear encounter

Black bears are rarely aggressive, according to Bearwise.org, but it is best to carry bear spray, avoid encounters and be aware of your surroundings.

If you encounter black bear in closed quarters, give the bear an opportunity to leave and do not corner it. Leave open any doors that the bear may have gone through and back away. Do not try to keep the bear in a room.

If you spot a black bear in your backyard, create a safe distance between yourself and the bear and make loud noises to scare it away, such as banging pots together. When the bear leaves, remove attractants like garbage, bird seed or pet food.

If you spot a black bear in the woods and it hasn't noticed you, stay still and then move quietly in the other direction. If you notice the bear is aware of you, don't run as it may trigger the bear's "chase response."

What to do if a black bear becomes aggressive

Bearwise.org suggests standing your ground if a black bear approaches you and trying to make yourself appear bigger. Loud noises also work.

If a black bear follows you, stand your ground and prepare to fight or use your bear spray. In the event the bear charges or makes contact with you, stand your ground and fight back with anything available to you. Do not attempt to play dead.

