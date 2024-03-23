Riley Strain updates: Autopsy to determine cause of death after body found in Nashville river

The body of missing student Riley Strain has been found in a river in Nashville, Tennessee two weeks after he went missing.

The student’s body was recovered on Friday morning from the Cumberland River, around eight miles from the downtown area where he was last seen, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

“I just ask that you mamas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please, for me,” Riley’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, said Friday night.

No signs of foul play-related trauma were discovered, according to authorities, although an autopsy is still to be completed.

The 22-year-old, who attended the University of Missouri, had been partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville on 8 March when he was kicked out of a bar around 10pm. Strain’s bank card was found a week later close to the river bank.

The tragic discovery comes after Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid, and family friend, Chris Dingman, told NewsNation that police had shown them footage of what was believed to be his last known movements.

In the video, Strain was seen jogging close to the river – and away from the direction of his hotel, they said.

15:20

The United Cajun Navy, which helped authorities find and recover Riley Strain’s body on Friday, is now diverting resources to a missing child case, the organization said in a statement.

The non-profit dedicated to finding missing children will now assist in the case of 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers, who has been missing for five weeks, according to their statement.

Two attendees look at pictures of Riley Strain during a candlelight vigil on Friday evening (AP)

15:00

Luke Bryan’s restaurant said they removed Riley Strain due to “conduct standards"

14:40

Riley Strain was thrown out of a restaurant and bar owned by musician Luke Bryan just minutes before surveillance footage captured him alive for the last time.

Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, owned by Mr Bryan, issued a statement to CNN explaining why staff removed Strain from the premises.

“At 9:38 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building.” The restaurant also told the outlet staff served Strain two waters and one alcoholic drink before he left.

14:20

The body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain has been located in West Nashville after he disappeared two weeks ago.

Mr Strain’s body was discovered approximately 8 miles from downtown Nashville in the Cumberland River. Workers were removing an object from the river when they stumbled upon Mr Strain’s body.

According to police, Mr Strain was wearing his distinctive black and white shirt when he was found, contradicting earlier claims by that the shirt had been taken and worn by a man named Ross.

Police said an initial analysis of Mr Strain’s body showed no evidence of foul play, and that an autopsy is pending.

14:00

A candlelight vigil for Riley Strain, held on the same street where footage last captured him alive (AP)

People gather and hold candles at a vigil for Riley Strain just hours after police announced his body was recovered (AP)

Two attendees look at pictures of Riley Strain during a candlelight vigil on Friday evening (AP)

‘Hug your babies tight tonight’: Family gives statement after Riley Strain’s body was recovered

13:40

Riley Strain’s parents and relatives gave an emotional statement on Friday evening, all wearing green — the student’s favourite colour.

Riley’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, gave an emotional address to members of the media after her son’s body was recovered from the Cumberland River.

“I just want to reiterate how thankful we are for everyone, how much we appreciate everyone’s support,” Ms Whiteid said.

“I just ask that you mamas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please, for me,” she continued.

13:20

The following is a timeline of the disappearance of Riley Strain.

Nashville mayor: ‘Look out for one another’

13:00

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell urged residents and visitors to be cautious and to be mindful of each other in the city in the wake of Riley Strain’s death.

“I think this is an important reminder to everyone to also look out for one another,” Mr O’Connell said during a Friday morning meeting. “You know, I think some of this is just about how we as a city look after each other as neighbors and as people interacting in the entertainment district.”

11:00

Over 200 tips have poured in since Riley Strain disappeared

09:00

In total, more than 200 tips have poured in in connection to the disappearance of Riley Strain.

The student vanished back on 8 March after being kicked out of a bar in downtown Nashville.

Surveillance footage showed him walking close to the Cumberland River.

In the two weeks between his disappearance and the tragic discovery of his body, over 200 tips were sent in by members of the public.

Riley Strain’s body was still in his distinctive shirt

07:00

Riley Strain was still wearing his distinctive shirt when his body was pulled from the river, police said.

On the night he was last seen in downtown Nashville, Strain was sporting a monochrome shirt.

Since his disappearance, reports have emerged that a homeless man had found a shirt matching the description close to the river bank and was later seen wearing it.

But, in the press conference on Friday morning, police said that Strain was still wearing his shirt and watch – and that these items helped to identify him.

No signs of foul play

05:00

Police said that the medical examiner have reviewed the body and confirmed that it belongs to Riley Strain.

An autopy is pending.

But, as it stands, there are no signs of foul play.

Body was spotted by a worker

03:00

In a press briefing, police said that a worker spotted a body in the river around 7.28am that morning.

The worker was removing an object from the river, when the body surfaced, police said.

The Nashville Fire Department was called in to the scene and recovered the body from the water.

01:00

Police have located the body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain in West Nashville after he disappeared two weeks ago.

Mr Strain’s body was pulled from the Cumberland River, approximately 8 miles from downtown Nashville.

Police said an initial analysis of Mr Strain’s body showed no evidence that of foul play, and that an autopsy is pending.

A view of the dam where police searched for Riley Strain

Friday 22 March 2024 23:00

Police searched the Cheatham Dam in hopes of locating Riley Strain on Wednesday.

Local news broadcaster WKRN was on site during the seach and shared a short clip showing the dam where the search was focused.

RILEY STRAIN SEARCH: crews are searching along the Cheatham Lock and Dam near Ashland City.



The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said they will be in the area to search and called the efforts a “basic shutdown” at the facility. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/VH6Rf106l8 — Kendall Ashman (@KendallWKRN) March 20, 2024

Friday 22 March 2024 21:30

Riley Strain’s body was found after an agonizing search that included both traditional law enforcement and self-styled social media sleuths. Family and friends of Strain largely welcomed their efforts — but do online detectives help or hinder such efforts? Andrea Cavallier reports

Cumberland River current was ‘very swift’ on the day Riley Strain disappeared, Cajun Navy director said

Friday 22 March 2024 21:00

David Flagg, the director of the United Cajun Navy, a disaster relief and search and rescue group volunteering in the search for Riley Strain, told local reporters that the Cumberland River’s current was moving quickly on the day the student fell in.

“Somehow, Riley may have fallen into the river and was swept away by the current,” Mr Flagg told WTVF a day before Mr Strain’s body was found. “The current was very, very swift on the day that he disappeared.”

Police searched Cheatham Dam yesterday for any sign of Mr Strain, but did not find any evidence of the student.

Friday 22 March 2024 20:16

The following is a timeline of the disappearance of Riley Strain.

Nashville city councilor says he will work to ensure Riley Strain’s death ‘not in vain'

Friday 22 March 2024 19:41

A Nashville city council member representing the city’s downtown district said he is planning to secure the area of the river where Riley Strain is believed to have slipped into the water.

He issued a statement on Friday after news broke that Mr Strain’s body had been found in the river.

“My heart breaks for Riley’s family and friends,” District 19 city councilor Jacob Kupin said. “Since his disappearance I have been actively working on steps to secure the river area where he likely fell. We will continue these efforts to make sure his death was not in vain.”

Friday 22 March 2024 19:03

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell urged residents and visitors to be cautious and to be mindful of each other in the city in the wake of Riley Strain’s death.

“I think this is an important reminder to everyone to also look out for one another,” Mr O’Connell said during a Friday morning meeting. “You know, I think some of this is just about how we as a city look after each other as neighbors and as people interacting in the entertainment district.”

University of Missouri issues statement after Riley Strain found dead in the Cumberland River

Friday 22 March 2024 18:27

University of Missouri President Mun Y Choi issued a statement on Friday informing the students and faculty at the college that Riley Strain, a senior, had been found dead.

“I write to you with a heavy heart with the news that the search for MU student Riley Strain has ended tragically,” Mr Choi wrote. “After an exhaustive search by authorities and volunteers, Riley’s body was recovered today in Nashville, Tenn., where he had traveled to attend his fraternity’s spring formal event.”

“As the Mizzou community mourns Riley, we are keeping his family in our thoughts and offering support,” Mr Choi wrote.

Friday 22 March 2024 17:46 , Graig Graziosi

Friday 22 March 2024 17:46

He’d been asked to leave a bar the Delta Chi group were hanging out in, shortly before 9.45pm, and said he was going back to their hotel.

Two weeks after he walked out of the bar, his body was discovered in the Cumberland River, some eight miles downstream from Nashville.

Here is everything we know about the disappearance and death of Riley Strain.

Friday 22 March 2024 16:10

Over 200 tips have poured in since start of disappearance

Friday 22 March 2024 15:50

In total, more than 200 tips have poured in in connection to the disappearance of Riley Strain.

The student vanished back on 8 March after being kicked out of a bar in downtown Nashville.

Surveillance footage showed him walking close to the Cumberland River.

In the two weeks between his disappearance and the tragic discovery of his body, over 200 tips were sent in by members of the public.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said his ‘heart and prayers’ go out to Riley Strain’s family

Friday 22 March 2024 15:30

Riley Strain’s family has been informed about the tragic discovery, police said.

“Our heart and prayers go out to you all for this unfortunate and tragic incident,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in the briefing.

An autopsy is expected later today.

Riley Strain’s body was still in his distinctive shirt

Friday 22 March 2024 15:15

Riley Strain was still wearing his distinctive shirt when his body was pulled from the river, police said.

On the night he was last seen in downtown Nashville, Strain was sporting a monochrome shirt.

Since his disappearance, reports have emerged that a homeless man had found a shirt matching the description close to the river bank and was later seen wearing it.

But, in the press conference on Friday morning, police said that Strain was still wearing his shirt and watch – and that these items helped to identify him.

No signs of foul play

Friday 22 March 2024 15:10

Police said that the medical examiner have reviewed the body and confirmed that it belongs to Riley Strain.

An autopy is pending.

But, as it stands, there are no signs of foul play.

Body was spotted by a worker

Friday 22 March 2024 15:05

In a press briefing, police said that a worker spotted a body in the river around 7.28am that morning.

The worker was removing an object from the river, when the body surfaced, police said.

The Nashville Fire Department was called in to the scene and recovered the body from the water.

Friday 22 March 2024 14:53

Police have located the body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain in West Nashville after he disappeared two weeks ago.

Mr Strain’s body was pulled from the Cumberland River, approximately 8 miles from downtown Nashville.

Police said an initial analysis of Mr Strain’s body showed no evidence that of foul play, and that an autopsy is pending.

Friday 22 March 2024 14:50

Police have located the body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain in West Nashville after he disappeared two weeks ago.

Mr Strain’s body was pulled from the Cumberland River, approximately 8 miles from downtown Nashville.

Police said an initial analysis of Mr Strain’s body showed no evidence that of foul play, and that an autopsy is pending.

Nashville police confirm body belongs to missing Riley Strain

Friday 22 March 2024 14:39

Nashville police have now confirmed that the body belongs to missing Riley Strain.

“The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown,” the department said.

“No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending.”

BREAKING: The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown. No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 22, 2024

Friday 22 March 2024 14:28

A body has been found in the search for missing student Riley Strain.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed to CBS News on Friday morning that a body was located in West Nashville.

Police said they are yet to confirm the identity of the body.

Cumberland River current was ‘very swift’ on the day Riley Strain disappeared, Cajun Navy director says

Friday 22 March 2024 14:00

David Flagg, the director of the United Cajun Navy, a disaster relief and search and rescue group volunteering in the search for Riley Strain, told local reporters that the Cumberland River’s current was moving quickly on the day the student disappeared.

“Somehow, Riley may have fallen into the river and was swept away by the current,” Mr Flagg told WTVF. “The current was very, very swift on the day that he disappeared.”

Police searched Cheatham Dam yesterday for any sign of Mr Strain, but did not find any evidence of the student.

Riley Strain seen in video footage approaching river bridge as witnesses reveal they saw him being sick

Friday 22 March 2024 13:30

New surveillance footage containing images of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain on the night of his disappearance in Nashville has been found, according to family friend Chris Dingman.

Chris Whiteid, Mr Strain’s stepfather, said the new footage shows the student walking toward the James Robertson Parkway bridge, which spans the Cumberland River. He revealed the details to NewsNation.

The bridge is in the opposite direction of Mr Strain’s hotel. It is unclear why he was walking in that direction.

Missing Riley Strain’s stepfather says family is having difficult conversations: ‘Put yourself in our shoes’

Friday 22 March 2024 13:00

Riley Strain’s family told reporters that they’ve begun having hard conversations about the possible fate of the missing University of Missouri student.

It has been nearly two weeks since Mr Strain disappeared from Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge bar in Nashville. He has not been heard from since. There have been no known sightings, no phone calls, and no cries for help.

Christ Whiteid, Mr Strain’s stepfather, said he and the rest of the family are aware that, at present, the chances that the 22-year-old will be found alive are slim.

New witnesses reveal encounter with Missouri student Riley Strain on night he went missing

Friday 22 March 2024 12:00

New witnesses have come forward to reveal that they encountered missing student Riley Strain on the night he went missing.

Chris Dingman, a close friend of the 22-year-old’s family, spoke with NewsNation on Wednesday – almost two weeks on from his 8 March disappearance.

Mr Dingman revealed that a couple, who are parents themselves, had been in touch with Mr Strain’s family to say that they spoke to the student that night.

A view of the dam where police searched for Riley Strain

Friday 22 March 2024 11:00

Police searched the Cheatham Dam in hopes of locating Riley Strain on Wednesday.

Local news broadcaster WKRN was on site during the seach and shared a short clip showing the dam where the search was focused.

RILEY STRAIN SEARCH: crews are searching along the Cheatham Lock and Dam near Ashland City.



The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said they will be in the area to search and called the efforts a “basic shutdown” at the facility. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/VH6Rf106l8 — Kendall Ashman (@KendallWKRN) March 20, 2024

Friday 22 March 2024 09:00

The mystery surrounding Riley Strain’s last text message continues after a family friend poured cold water on online theories about its meaning.

University of Missouri student Mr Strain went missing shortly before 10 pm on 8 March after he was kicked out of a bar in Nashville and became separated from his friends.

Search efforts have so far fallen flat with no trace of the missing 22-year-old other than the discovery of his bank card, which was found near the Cumberland River in Nashville over one week after he was last seen.

Friday 22 March 2024 07:00

Friday 22 March 2024 07:00 , Graig Graziosi

Our helicopters continue to fly over the Cumberland River in the ongoing search for Riley Strain. MNPD & @NashvilleEOC boats were on the water again today. The Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office is also assisting down river. See him? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/qF96AQqzAO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 20, 2024

Friday 22 March 2024 05:00

A NewsNation journalist shared footage from a Cajun Navy vessel searching for Riley Strain on the Cumberland River today.

Yesterday, Dave Flagg, the national director of operations for the Cajun Navy, said the group was bringing a hovercraft and more volunteers to assist in the search.

The Cajun Navy has been assisting with the search since it began.

Just got on board with the United Cajun Navy aiding in the search of the Cumberland River for Riley Strain. Right now they’re using airboat for visual search, but plan on using lights and sonar when it gets dark. pic.twitter.com/0UsYclfa3W — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) March 20, 2024

Riley Strain’s family defends police response

Friday 22 March 2024 03:59

During a press conference on Tuesday, Riley Strain’s family defended the Metropolitan Nasvhille Police Department after some social media users following the case began questioning the department’s efficacy.

“We feel like [the police] have handled the search well ... It’s hard as a parent, 11 or 12 days into this. As the days drag on we are frustrated, but we know they’re doing their job, we see what they’ve got,” Chris Whiteid, Mr Strain’s stepfather, said.

The national director for the United Cajun Navy, David Flagg, also defended the police, calling speculation on social media “just that — speculation.”

The United Cajun Navy is assisting the family and will be coordinating the volunteer search effort.

MNPD detective Anthony Chandler and Sargent Robert Nielsen also spoke during the presser. When asked about the TikTokers who found Mr Strain’s bank card near a river bank, he praised the women who located the card but noted that during a missing person’s case the police are typically looking for a body or for a person, and that smaller pieces of physical evidence are secondary in priority until the person or body is located.

The police officers also said they were following up on numerous “actionable leads” and that the MNPD has been receiving a steady “influx” of information from people who believe they have information to offer.

Riley Strain’s family asks the Cajun Navy to assist with the search and organise the volunteer effort

Friday 22 March 2024 03:00

Riley Strain’s family held a press conference today in Nashville to provide updates on the search for the missing University of Missouri student.

The family is asking the Cajun Navy to assist in the search for Mr Strain.

The Cajun Navy is a natural disaster response organisation formed during Hurricane Katrina. The group also helps provide supplies to disaster stricken areas and assists with missing persons cases and search and rescue operations.

“Our goal is still to bring Riley home,” he said.

Dave Flagg, national director of operations for United Cajun Navy, said Mr Strain’s family has asked for the Cajun Navy to assist the search efforts.

Mr Flagg said the Cajun Navy has been involved since earliest days of the search, but said it would increase its efforts to help try to find Mr Strain.

He said a hovercraft was being brought in, and that it would be on the river today or early tomorrow, and added that an airboat that has already been searching the river would continue its search.

Mr Flagg said his people would both be searching for Mr Strain and organising the volunteer portion of the search to ensure searchers are safe. He asked individual volunteers to “come under the umbrella” of the Cajun Navy search.

Questions about police response

Friday 22 March 2024 02:00

After the discovery of Riley Strain’s bank card on Sunday by a pair of TikTokers searching the Cumberland Riverbank, there has been some question as to the efficacy of the police response to Mr Strain’s disappearance.

Metropolitan Nashville Police have been searching the Cumberland River with sonar-equipped boats, a drone, helicopters, and have searched the surrounding areas for Mr Strain.

However, friends of Mr Strain have questioned certain decisions the police have made, according to a report by FOX Nashville.

Chris Dingman, one of Mr Strain’s friends assisting in the search, questioned why a detective was not assigned to Mr Strain’s case until two days after he was reported missing.

“I wish something would have been done sooner The first 48 is so crucial,” Mr Dingman said.

The owners of shops near where Mr Strain stumbled into a pole — which was caught on surveillance video — have also reportedly not been questioned.

“People that owned the businesses were not talked to. That unfortunately is what’s going on in this situation,” one of the owners told FOX Nashville.

Mr Dingman also expressed frustration that it was amateur sleuths, and not the police, who managed to locate Mr Strain’s bank card near the river. He believes that police have jumped the gun on concluding that no crime had been committed.

“It blows our mind that the card that was found yesterday evidence that there was a crime and we’re being told that may not be what it takes to reclassify this from a missing person’s [case],” Mr Dingman said. “And that is very frustrating.”

Nashville police said they have briefed the family on the latest in their investigation.

“No evidence of foul play has surfaced as work continues to locate Riley Strain. On Sunday evening, Riley’s parents met with some of the detective team and received a full briefing on the work being done. They were also shown available video,” the department told FOX Nashville.

Images from spot where Riley Strain’s bank card was found

Friday 22 March 2024 01:00

Local reporters from WKRN 2 visited the embankment where two women who have been following the disappearance of Riley Strain found his bank card.

The women were documenting their search efforts on TikTok when they made the discovery.

Video from the embankment of the Cumberland River where missing Mizzou student Riley Strain's bank card was found Sunday. https://t.co/936b648cFw pic.twitter.com/t8iK8FSgDR — WKRN News 2 (@WKRN) March 18, 2024

Riley Strain’s bank card found near Tennessee river

Friday 22 March 2024 00:00

The bank card of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain was recovered near the Cumberland River in Nashville more than one week after the college senior vanished.

“Riley Strain’s bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River,” Metro Nashville Police Department wrote on X on the afternoon of 17 March.

“The search for him continues,” authorities added.

Mr Strain, 22, was last seen at a bar in Nashville — as part of a trip with his fraternity — on 8 March.

Security asked him to leave, prompting a probe into whether he had been overserved. However, the bar owners on 15 March said that he had just been served one alcoholic drink and two waters before being escorted out.

“No members of Riley’s party were required to stay inside the venue to close any open tabs, and no one from Luke’s 32 Bridge team prevented anyone from Riley’s party from leaving the venue with him,” the owners wrote.

Read the full story...

Missing student Riley Strain’s bank card found near Tennessee river, police say

Thursday 21 March 2024 23:00

A body was spotted floating in a river amid the search for missing student Riley Strain.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported at around 1pm on Sunday that a body was seen in the Cumberland River close to the Martin Luther King Bridge.

Search crews arrived on the scene.

However, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said that the body did not match the description of Strain – and was wearing a maroon-coloured shirt.

Strain’s family also said the body is not that of the missing student, WSMV reported.

Riley Strain had only one alcoholic beverage before being kicked out of bar

Thursday 21 March 2024 22:00

Riley Strain, a University of Missouri who went missing after reportedly getting kicked out of a Nashville bar, was just served one drink before being escorted out, the bar owners said.

The 22-year-old student was partying with friends at Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink bar just before 10pm on 8 March.

The bar’s owner, TC Restaurant Group, said Mr Strain was served one alcoholic drink and two waters before he was asked to leave, debunking the theory that he had been overserved.

“No members of Riley’s party were required to stay inside the venue to close any open tabs, and no one from Luke’s 32 Bridge team prevented anyone from Riley’s party from leaving the venue with him,” the owners added.

Mr Strain and his fraternity brothers were reportedly on a trip to Nashville for a spring formal.

The news comes days after the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced on 13 March that it was looking into whether or not Mr Strain had been served alcohol while visibly intoxicated at the bar.

Thursday 21 March 2024 21:00

Thursday 21 March 2024 20:35 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 21 March 2024 20:35

“Somehow, Riley may have fallen into the river and was swept away by the current,” Mr Flagg told WTVF. “The current was very, very swift on the day that he disappeared.”

Police searched Cheatham Dam yesterday for any sign of Mr Strain, but did not find any evidence of the student.

Thursday 21 March 2024 20:05

Police and volunteers are searching near Ashland City for Riley Strain. Ashland City is approximately 40 miles down river from where he was last seen on surveillance video on 8 March.

The Cheatham County Emergency Management Agency told local broadcaster WSMV4 that crews using boats were searching near Riverbluff Park in Ashland City’s portion of the Cumberland River for Mr Strain.

The Ashland City Fire Department has deployed three boats to search the area.

United Cajun Navy calls for fuel donations to keep airboat operating in search for Riley Strain

Thursday 21 March 2024 19:28

The United Cajun Navy, a disaster relief and search-and-rescue volunteer group, asked for help sourcing gasoline today to keep one of its airboats operating on the Cumberland River in Nashville.

Volunteers have been assisting with the police search for missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain.

The organisation eventually managed to source enough fuel to keep searching the river. Mr Strain is still missing nearly two weeks after he disappeared in downtown Nashville.

Thursday 21 March 2024 19:01 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 21 March 2024 19:01

Chris Whiteid, Mr Strain’s stepfather, said the new footage shows the student walking toward the James Robertson Parkway bridge, which spans the Cumberland River. He revealed the details to NewsNation.

The bridge is in the opposite direction of Mr Strain’s hotel. It is unclear why he was walking in that direction.

Thursday 21 March 2024 18:35

Chris Dingman, a friend and spokesman for the Strain family, detailed new footage obtained by police showing Riley Strain walking near a bridge in Nashville that spans the Cumberland River.

He gave a short interview to Burton Staggs of Tennessee River Valley News.

Live update on the search for #RileyStrain new video shown to family pic.twitter.com/c76IhXgkYD — Burton Staggs 🥋 (@burtstaggsnews) March 21, 2024

Thursday 21 March 2024 17:39

Thursday 21 March 2024 16:04 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 21 March 2024 16:04

It has been nearly two weeks since Mr Strain disappeared from Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge bar in Nashville. He has not been heard from since. There have been no known sightings, no phone calls, and no cries for help.

Christ Whiteid, Mr Strain’s stepfather, said he and the rest of the family are aware that, at present, the chances that the 22-year-old will be found alive are slim.

Thursday 21 March 2024 15:11 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 21 March 2024 15:11

The bridge crosses over the Cumberland River, where police crews have been searching for any sign of Mr Strain.

It is unclear why Mr Strain was walking toward the bridge on the night he disappeared. His hotel was in the opposite direction.