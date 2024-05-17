Riley Strain’s family receives posthumous diploma, standing ovation at Commencement Ceremony

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Riley Strain’s family accepted a diploma on his behalf during the University of Missouri’s Commencement Ceremony in Columbia on Saturday.

In a video shared by the University’s College of Arts and Science, Strain’s name was the first to be called.

His family is seen tearfully accepting his posthumous diploma while receiving a standing ovation from graduates and attendees.

Strain disappeared during a fraternity trip in Nashville on March 8. One of his friends called 911 the following morning to report his disappearance.

Surveillance video from bars and businesses in downtown Nashville showed Strain the night he disappeared after being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge, a bar owned and operated by TC Restaurant Group.

His body was found nearly two weeks later in the Cumberland River in Tennessee.

