Riley Strain’s Cause of Death Revealed

Riley Strain's family is finally getting some answers.

Nearly three months after the University of Missouri student's body was found, Riley's official cause of death has been attributed to drowning and ethanol intoxication, with the manner cited as accidental, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ on June 18.

In late March, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced the recovery of Riley's body from the Cumberland River in West Nashville, two weeks after he'd gone missing. At the time, they noted that "no foul play-related trauma was observed."

Shortly after, the MNPD's public information officer confirmed to E! News that an autopsy had been performed and that "the cause of death continues to appear accidental"—adding that a toxicology report was still pending.

However, a friend of Riley's family, Chris Dingman, told NewsNation on March 27 that the family had enlisted the help of a private company to have a second autopsy done.

Two days later, a funeral for Riley was held.

"Riley Strain's presence will be profoundly missed," an obituary for the 22-year-old stated, "but his joyous approach to life and the happiness he brought to those around him will forever be remembered."

Riley was last seen in Nashville on March 8, according to the MNPD. In an interview with NBC News affiliate WSMV, his mom Michelle Whiteid and stepdad Chris Whiteid said the business and financial planning major had traveled from Missouri to Tennessee with some of his fraternity brothers.

At one point during the group's evening out, Chris shared, Riley was asked to leave Luke Bryan's bar Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink and he and his friends got separated.

Riley Strain
While Chris said Riley told his friends in a phone call that he was heading back to their hotel, his pals didn't find him there. According to WSMV, the fraternity brothers then tried calling Riley's phone but he didn't answer.

Chris added they checked with their fellow fraternity brothers to see if anyone knew where he was and then called Riley's parents when he didn't turn up. A 9-1-1 call obtained by WKRN News 2 heard one of Riley's friends also calling the police and filing a missing person report—leading to the authorities' search.

However, the Whiteids have questioned why the Delta Chi fraternity brothers didn't notify the police of Riley's disappearance sooner.

"We called them on the way down and it was probably close to 12:00, and they were just going to the sheriff's office to report him missing," Chris said on an April 16 episode of NewsNation's Banfield. "That was probably 12:15-12:30 somewhere in there."

E! News has reached out to University of Missouri and its Delta Chi chapter for comment but has not heard back.

To review more of Riley's case, keep reading.

Riley Strain's Final Hours

Riley Strain, 22, a business and financial planning major at the University of Missouri, was among a big group of Delta Chi fraternity brothers that arrived in Nashville by bus on Friday, March 8.

They checked into The Tempo hotel on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, a short walk to the nightlife on Broadway.


<p>"When they left Tempo, the went down to, I believe, <strong><a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/miranda_lambert" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miranda Lambert;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Miranda Lambert</a></strong>'s bar [Casa Rosa] first, spent probably about an hour and 15 minutes or so, maybe a little longer, there," Riley's stepdad <strong>Chris Whiteid</strong> later told <a href="https://www.wsmv.com/2024/03/16/family-discusses-timeline-riley-strains-disappearance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NBC affiliate WSMV 4;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">NBC affiliate WSMV 4</a>, describing what he knew of Riley's whereabouts before he went missing. Then the group went to the <strong><a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/garth_brooks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garth Brooks;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Garth Brooks</a></strong>-owned Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, where Riley FaceTimed his mom, <strong>Michelle Whiteid</strong>, at around 7:30 p.m. </p> <p>"I said, 'Have fun, be careful, I love you,'" Michelle told WSMV. "I got an 'I love you' and that's the last I heard."</p> <p>Chris explained that he overheard Riley detailing his evening to Michelle. "He didn't even sound like he had been drinking a lot," Chris <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/college-student-riley-strain-went-2-bars-night-went-missing-talked-nas-rcna143956" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told NBC News;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">told NBC News</a>, adding that Riley continued to text with his mom for another hour or so after they spoke. </p> <p>Through bank records, it was later established that Riley also visited <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/kid_rock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kid Rock;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link "><strong>Kid Rock</strong></a>’s bar before heading to Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, with <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/luke_bryan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Luke Bryan;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link "><strong>Luke Bryan</strong></a>’s establishment being the last of the four places visited on the night he disappeared.</p> <p>“He'd left Garth’s and went to Kid Rock's, and then spent an hour at Kid Rock's,” Chris explained in <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HS7IM2g6wNw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an April 16 NewsNation interview;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">an April 16 NewsNation interview</a>. “Then showed up at Luke Bryant's at 9:15, I believe what the detective told us. He was in Luke Bryan’s from 9:15 to 9:36—21 minutes.”</p>


Riley Is Escorted Out of Luke Bryan's Bar

<p>It wasn't Riley's first time in Nashville, according to his stepdad.</p> <p>But he and his friends "got separated," Chris told <a href="https://www.wsmv.com/2024/03/12/parents-worst-nightmare-son-visiting-nashville-college-trip-disappears/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WSMV on March 11;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">WSMV on March 11</a>. "The boys called him, and he said I'm walking back to my hotel. They didn't think anything about it." </p>


<p>But a security camera outside an escape room business captured Riley on Third Avenue North cutting across a parking lot and going in a different direction. Another camera recorded him on Gay Street crossing First Avenue North at 9:47 p.m. </p> <p>Upon reaching the corner, he stopped and, staggering a bit, looked back in the direction he'd just come from before continuing down the street. (Police <a href="https://twitter.com/MNPDNashville/status/1767578348249559347" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared both videos;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">shared both videos</a> on social media during the investigation.)</p> <p>Chris said they wanted to see "what was happening before the parking lot, and we'd also like to know what happened after he crossed down onto Gay Street because there's such a void that we haven't seen. There's something there that's going to fill some gaps."</p> <p>Riley's father, <strong>Ryan Gilbert</strong>, <a href="https://www.wsmv.com/2024/03/16/family-discusses-timeline-riley-strains-disappearance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told WSMV;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">told WSMV</a>, "He made it as far as we know, basically to the James Robertson [Parkway] Bridge, and that's the critical time where things went dark." The last Life360 ping from Riley's phone came from near the bridge, which crosses the Cumberland River, according to his parents and stepdad.</p> <p>On April 10, the family was approached by a new witness who claimed to have interacted with Riley on the night he disappeared. <strong>Chris Dingman</strong>, a friend of Riley’s family, <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/1399380/riley-strain-case-family-friend-reveals-huge-development-in-death-investigation" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:described the witness’ testimony as “huge.”;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">described the witness’ testimony as “huge.”</a> However, authorities at the Nashville Police Department <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/1399529/riley-strain-case-alleged-witness-recants-statement-following-police-interrogation" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:confirmed to E! News;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">confirmed to E! News</a> April 12 that the statement had been recanted. </p>


<p>According to what Riley's friends told Chris, as he detailed to WSMV, when the rest of the group got back to the hotel that night at around 3:15 a.m. and saw he wasn't there, they went back out to look for him and tried to track him using Snapchat locations. When that proved fruitless, and then Riley wasn't to be found in any of the other rooms where roughly 30 members of the fraternity were staying, the guys called Chris and Michelle.</p> <p>He and Riley's mom jumped in the car, Chris said, and drove straight to Nashville from Springfield, Mo.</p> <p>Later, another patron in the hotel revealed to the family that they heard loud noises and stated the students were, “freaking out about something,” on the night of March 8.</p> <p>In an April 16 interview with NewsNation, Riley’s father Ryan clarified that another member of the fraternity had “hurt his hand.” As he explained, “Apparently it didn’t have anything to do with Riley.”</p> <p>During the same interview, Riley's family also emphasized that 14 hours passed before the fraternity reported him missing to the authorities. </p>


The Investigation Begins

<p>Meanwhile, the family retroactively expressed frustration with Riley’s friends.</p> <p>"Why wouldn't they have called the police when they got back at 3:15 in the morning and didn't see him then?" Michelle told NewsNation April 16. "I don't know."</p> <p>The fraternity brothers reportedly continued with their partying plans while Chris and Michelle searched hospitals for Riley March 9. </p> <p>"We come back and they're coming back, some of them from the party and they're waving at us as we're sitting in the truck," Chris added. "How does that make you feel?"</p>


The First Trace of Riley Strain

The Search Hits the Water

Riley Strain's Body Is Found

Two Autopsies

Saying Goodbye to Riley Strain

Riley's family continues to search for answers.

