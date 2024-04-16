Riley Strain Case: Witness Statement Recanted Following Interrogation

As a spokesperson for the department told E! News on April 12, while an unnamed person did claim to speak to and see Riley the night of March 8, their statement was recanted following detective interrogation during which they said they had not actually seen him, but someone else.
"The case remains open and unclassified, pending the report from the medical examiner's office," the spokesperson added, "which is awaiting toxicology reports. Until now, there is no tangible reason to believe there was any foul play involved."
E! News has reached out to Nashville PD for an update on the case but has not heard back.
Prior to the police department's clarification, family friend Chris Dingman—who has often spoken on behalf of Riley's family since he first was reported missing—shared they'd received promising information from an alleged new witness.
"That was huge," he told News Nation April 10 of the newfound information. "That was something we were looking for. He told the detective his account of the story of what happened to Riley."
An initial autopsy found no foul play to be involved in Riley's death, ruling it "accidental," however his family ordered an additional autopsy during which the coroner found there was no water in the college student's lungs, according to Chris Dingman.
As he told News Nation March 27, "I'm not a crime drama person by no means, but usually water in the lungs means that you know, they were alive when they went into the water.
Riley's dad Ryan expressed hope to get further answers from the Delta Chi fraternity brothers Riley had been out with.
"We haven't really heard much from them," Ryan said on News Nation. "There's a lot of things we'd like to find out from them."
According to Riley's stepfather Chris, who previously spoke to local outlet WSMV March 11, Riley's fraternity friends had gone out to look for him after going back to their hotel and realizing he was not there. They were also the first to alert Chris and Riley's mother Michelle that their son was missing.
For more on the tragic case, keep reading.
Riley Strain's Final Hours
Riley Is Escorted Out of Luke Bryan's Bar
The Investigation Begins
The First Trace of Riley Strain
The Search Hits the Water
Riley Strain's Body Is Found
Two Autopsies
Saying Goodbye to Riley Strain
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App
Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that it will likely take longer to cut rates, saying it will take 'longer than expected' to achieve the confidence needed to get inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target.
Climate investor Bay Bridge Ventures is raising a new $200 million fund, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Bay Bridge filed paperwork Monday for the new climate fund with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The raise comes at a time when venture investors are increasingly bullish on climate tech.
Betaworks is embracing the AI trend not with yet another LLM, but instead a clutch of agent-type models automating everyday tasks that nevertheless aren't so simple to define. The investor's latest "Camp" incubator trained up and funded 9 AI agent startups they hope will take on today's more tedious tasks. Asking MapQuest for directions felt weird until it didn't — and now GPS navigation is an everyday tool.
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
Cybersecurity has had a rough go of it lately, with investment in the sector dropping a precipitous 40% compared to the year prior. The vast majority of chief information security officers reported higher budgets for 2024, according to the cybersecurity-focused VC firm NightDragon. It's against this backdrop that Evolution Equity Partners, a growth capital investment firm based in NYC, on Tuesday launched a $1.1 billion cybersecurity and AI fund, the third such fund in Evolution's history.