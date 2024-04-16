Riley Strain Case: Witness Statement Recanted Following Interrogation

Hayley Santaflorentina
·13 min read
9

Originally appeared on E! Online

Riley Strain's family continues their search for answers.

After reports surfaced that an alleged witness had come forward as the last person to speak to the 22-year-old on the night he went missing, the Nashville Police Department is clarifying the series of events.

As a spokesperson for the department told E! News on April 12, while an unnamed person did claim to speak to and see Riley the night of March 8, their statement was recanted following detective interrogation during which they said they had not actually seen him, but someone else.

"The case remains open and unclassified, pending the report from the medical examiner's office," the spokesperson added, "which is awaiting toxicology reports. Until now, there is no tangible reason to believe there was any foul play involved."

E! News has reached out to Nashville PD for an update on the case but has not heard back.

Prior to the police department's clarification, family friend Chris Dingman—who has often spoken on behalf of Riley's family since he first was reported missing—shared they'd received promising information from an alleged new witness.

"That was huge," he told News Nation April 10 of the newfound information. "That was something we were looking for. He told the detective his account of the story of what happened to Riley."

TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

More from E! Online

Despite the once promising lead, Riley's family—including mother Michelle Whiteid and stepfather Chris Whiteid, as well as father Ryan Gilbert and stepmother Milli Gilbert—continues to seek answers as to the events of March 8 when the University of Missouri student went missing during a night out in Nashville with fraternity brothers. His body was found two weeks later in Nashville's Cumberland River.

Riley Strain
Metro Nashville PD

An initial autopsy found no foul play to be involved in Riley's death, ruling it "accidental," however his family ordered an additional autopsy during which the coroner found there was no water in the college student's lungs, according to Chris Dingman.

As he told News Nation March 27, "I'm not a crime drama person by no means, but usually water in the lungs means that you know, they were alive when they went into the water.

Riley's dad Ryan expressed hope to get further answers from the Delta Chi fraternity brothers Riley had been out with.

"We haven't really heard much from them," Ryan said on News Nation. "There's a lot of things we'd like to find out from them."

According to Riley's stepfather Chris, who previously spoke to local outlet WSMV March 11, Riley's fraternity friends had gone out to look for him after going back to their hotel and realizing he was not there. They were also the first to alert Chris and Riley's mother Michelle that their son was missing.

For more on the tragic case, keep reading.

Riley Strain's Final Hours

<p>Riley Strain's Final Hours</p>

Riley Strain, 22, a business and financial planning major at the University of Missouri, was among a big group of Delta Chi fraternity brothers that arrived in Nashville by bus on Friday, March 8.

They checked into The Tempo hotel on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, a short walk to the nightlife on Broadway.


<p>"When they left Tempo, the went down to, I believe, <strong><a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/miranda_lambert" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miranda Lambert;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Miranda Lambert</a></strong>'s bar [Casa Rosa] first, spent probably about an hour and 15 minutes or so, maybe a little longer, there," Riley's stepdad <strong>Chris Whiteid</strong> later told <a href="https://www.wsmv.com/2024/03/16/family-discusses-timeline-riley-strains-disappearance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NBC affiliate WSMV 4;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">NBC affiliate WSMV 4</a>, describing what he knew of Riley's whereabouts before he went missing. Then the group went to the <strong><a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/garth_brooks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garth Brooks;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Garth Brooks</a></strong>-owned Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, where Riley FaceTimed his mom, <strong>Michelle Whiteid</strong>, at around 7:30 p.m. </p> <p>"I said, 'Have fun, be careful, I love you,'" Michelle told WSMV. "I got an 'I love you' and that's the last I heard."</p> <p>Chris explained that he overheard Riley detailing his evening to Michelle. "He didn't even sound like he had been drinking a lot," Chris <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/college-student-riley-strain-went-2-bars-night-went-missing-talked-nas-rcna143956" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told NBC News;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">told NBC News</a>, adding that Riley continued to text with his mom for another hour or so after they spoke. </p> <p>Riley's stepdad also speculated whether he could have been drugged, because "we're hearing the horror stories" about that happening to people.</p>


Riley Is Escorted Out of Luke Bryan's Bar

<p>Riley Is Escorted Out of Luke Bryan's Bar</p>


<p>It wasn't Riley's first time in Nashville, according to his stepdad.</p> <p>But he and his friends "got separated," Chris told <a href="https://www.wsmv.com/2024/03/12/parents-worst-nightmare-son-visiting-nashville-college-trip-disappears/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WSMV on March 11;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">WSMV on March 11</a>. "The boys called him, and he said I'm walking back to my hotel. They didn't think anything about it." </p>


<p>But a security camera outside an escape room business captured Riley on Third Avenue North cutting across a parking lot and going in a different direction. Another camera recorded him on Gay Street crossing First Avenue North at 9:47 p.m. </p> <p>Upon reaching the corner, he stopped and, staggering a bit, looked back in the direction he'd just come from before continuing down the street. (Police <a href="https://twitter.com/MNPDNashville/status/1767578348249559347" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared both videos;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">shared both videos</a> on social media during the investigation.)</p> <p>Chris said they wanted to see "what was happening before the parking lot, and we'd also like to know what happened after he crossed down onto Gay Street because there's such a void that we haven't seen. There's something there that's going to fill some gaps."</p> <p>Riley's father, <strong>Ryan Gilbert</strong>, <a href="https://www.wsmv.com/2024/03/16/family-discusses-timeline-riley-strains-disappearance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told WSMV;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">told WSMV</a>, "He made it as far as we know, basically to the James Robertson [Parkway] Bridge, and that's the critical time where things went dark." The last Life360 ping from Riley's phone came from near the bridge, which crosses the Cumberland River, according to his parents and stepdad.</p>


<p>According to what Riley's friends told Chris, as he detailed to WSMV, when the rest of the group got back to the hotel that night and saw he wasn't there, they went back out to look for him and tried to track him using Snapchat locations. When that proved fruitless, and then Riley wasn't to be found in any of the other rooms where roughly 30 members of the fraternity were staying, the guys called Chris and Michelle.</p> <p>He and Riley's mom jumped in the car, Chris said, and drove straight to Nashville from Springfield, Mo.</p>


The Investigation Begins

<p>The Investigation Begins</p>


<p>"We talk every day, multiple times a day," Michelle told WSMV three days into the search. "This is the longest I've ever gone without talking to him."</p> <p>Chris described his stepson as "a very identifiable young man" who was 6-foot-7, with blond hair and blue eyes. "We're in a bad dream," he said. "Can we wake up? Please, just let us wake up."</p> <p>Added Michelle, "Oh, God, bud, we love you so much and we're all looking for you, all of us. If anybody knows anything, please just call the police."</p>


The First Trace of Riley Strain

<p>The First Trace of Riley Strain</p>


<p>Stepdad Chris told NBC News the family had been able to access all of Riley's accounts except for the one linked to the bank card, and that there had been no credit or debit charges on any of them during the search.</p> <p>"I want Riley to know: We're actively looking for you, son," he said. "We're going to bring you home."</p>

Stepdad Chris told NBC News the family had been able to access all of Riley's accounts except for the one linked to the bank card, and that there had been no credit or debit charges on any of them during the search.

"I want Riley to know: We're actively looking for you, son," he said. "We're going to bring you home."


The Search Hits the Water

<p>The Search Hits the Water</p>


Riley Strain's Body Is Found

<p>Riley Strain's Body Is Found</p>


Two Autopsies

<p>Two Autopsies</p>


Saying Goodbye to Riley Strain

<p>Saying Goodbye to Riley Strain</p>


For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App